

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A United Airlines flight out of Austin, Texas, was delayed after its pilot behaved in a spooky way that made dozens of passengers to flee fearing that she was mentally unstable.



According to reports, the pilot boarded the afternoon flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport wearing a ball cap and casual shirt. She appeared to get into an argument with crew members at the front of the plane.



Then the pilot said 'Sorry, I'm late. I'm going through a divorce,' which was met with 'ohs and ahhs' from the passengers, who first sympathized with her. But, suddenly she changed the conversation topics which changed the mood in the cabin making people uncomfortable.



One passenger, named Randy Reiss from San Francisco, tweeted that the pilot called Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump 'a**holes.'



Some passengers got off the plane and waited till another pilot was brought in and the flight took off about two hours late.



