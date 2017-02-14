CLEARFIELD, PA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) has announced the declaration of 16.5 cents per share quarterly dividend payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2017.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation's principal subsidiary. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include: 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio, including ERIEBANK, a division of CNB Bank; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio conducting business as FCBank, a division of CNB Bank; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York conducting business as Bank on Buffalo, a division of CNB Bank.

For further information regarding the stock of CNB Financial Corporation, please call (814) 765-9621, CNB Bank Stock Transfer Department or contact any brokerage firm. The identifying symbol for this security is CCNE.

CNB Bank websites can be found at www.cnbbank.bank, www.eriebank.bank, www.fcbank.bank, and www.bankonbuffalo.bank.

Contact:

Brian Wingard

Treasurer

(814) 765-9621