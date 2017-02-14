Technavio market research analysts forecast the global non-optical sensors market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global non-optical sensors marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists inertial sensors, magnetic field sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors as the four major segments based on the type of non-optical sensors.

Technavio hardware and semiconductoranalysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global non-optical sensors market:

High adoption of smartphones and wearables

Increasing biomedical applications of MEMS pressure sensors

Numerous sensors are required in modern day cars, and many more applications are expected to arise in the future. This can be attributed to consumers demanding features that improve safety, handling, stability, performance, comfort, convenience, and other attributes of a vehicle. In vehicles, the body and powertrain segments show the high potential of magnetic sensors.

"The growing demand for integration of safety functions in automobiles has created opportunities for the small and more compact magnetic field sensors. They are used in different safety applications such as steering angle sensing, ESC systems, force and torque sensing, and ABS, among others," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

The number of smartphones shipped globally will reach more than 2 billion units by 2020 due to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets, such as China and India. Consumer electronics is a fast-growing segment, with smartphones and wearablescontributing high revenue to the market. Smartphones and wearables are embedded with different sensors. For instance, temperature sensors are used in smartphones and fitness wearables for ambient sensing. The first company to launch a smartphone with a temperature sensor was Samsung, which introduced this feature in its Galaxy S4.

"As the smartphones market is growing, most phones are introduced with advanced features. Companies are introducing multiple new features to differentiate their products from other vendor offerings, thereby driving the sensor market," says Sunil.

Increasing biomedical applications of MEMS pressure sensors

MEMS pressure sensors are used in the healthcare industry, especially in diagnostic, monitoring, surgical, and therapeutic devices, due to their small form factor and the use of biocompatible material in the manufacture of these sensors. MEMS pressure sensors are particularly used for invasive, implantable, and non-invasive medical applications, and provide sophisticated sensor functions, electronic system integration, and clinically relevant data for signal processing and analysis.

Therefore, an increase in biomedical applications of MEMS pressure sensors in the healthcare segment, due to the trend of miniaturization and increasing demand for sophisticated medical devices, will boost the non-optical sensor market during the forecast period.

