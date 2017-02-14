SOMERVILLE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Brio Financial Group (BFG) today announced that Michael Losch has joined the Brio Financial Group as its Chief Operating Officer and will report directly to David Briones, Founder and Managing Member of Brio Financial Group based in Somerville, NJ, with satellite offices in New York, New York and Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Briones said, "Brio's business has grown to the point where bringing an executive with Mike's experience on board is what we need to manage our growth successfully for our growing client list. The world of accounting and finance can be overwhelming for companies not equipped to deal with it and the Brio Financial Group is just the kind of entity that can work for smaller companies in the most cost effective manner."

This is a newly created position within the Brio Financial Group as its business has grown to the point where it is important to build out its executive team with experienced professionals in the accounting and finance fields. Brio Financial Group provides hands on accounting and finance services to both public and private companies which are either early stage, seeking investments to get to the next level and/or requires support in a turnaround effort. Many businesses do not have access to the kind of higher level accounting and financial expertise Brio provides for a variety of reasons. Brio provides a solution to enable businesses to have the benefit of a top level professional accounting and finance team, but at a price point that is affordable.

"I could not be more excited than to be joining the Brio team. Their professionalism and cost effective business model is exactly the kind of platform that is needed in the marketplace to assist our clients to meet their business goals," said Mike Losch.

About Michael Losch

Prior to joining Brio Financial Group, Mike served as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer for entities as large as a Fortune 100 company and as small as startups seeking early stage funding. While at Tellium, Inc. the company grew from zero revenues to over $135 million in annual revenues, increased employees from 95 to over 550 and raised over $425 million including an IPO. At ACT Oncology, Inc. Mike was instrumental in establishing accounting and employee practices for the company as it doubled revenues annually, negotiated favorable contract terms with vendors/customers and the business increased its valuation fivefold. Mike worked with MSD Capital to close a $20 million convertible credit agreement on behalf of BioEnergy of America, Inc. that related to the construction of a biofuels plant on the east coast. As the culmination of an early twenty year career with Verizon, Inc. (formerly Bell Atlantic), Mike rose to Chief Financial Officer for Bell Atlantic-New Jersey. Prior to that assignment Mike served as the Executive Director Investor Relations for the Bell Atlantic Corporation at a time it was the world's third most widely held stock.

Mike has been a board member for the Raritan Bay Medical Center (served as Treasurer and Chair of Audit Committee); the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (served as Treasurer); President of the Shrewsbury Board of Education; Shrewsbury Youth Athletic Association (President and Treasurer), currently the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Jersey Shore and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.

Mr. Losch received both a B. S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from Lehigh University and he has done post-graduate work at the Wharton School of Business and Williams College.

About Brio Financial Group

Brio Financial Group is a forward-thinking, full-service financial consulting firm with a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance and public accounting.

Since 2010, we have served over 75 companies as well as numerous banks, hedge funds, venture capital funds and private equity firms. We have earned a reputation for exceptional client service as a leading outsourced CFO and financial reporting firm. Our management team consists of six seasoned executives supported by a professional team with experience in finance, complex accounting and reporting, valuation, modeling and taxation. This provides our growing client list the expertise they need when they need it.

For additional information on Brio Financial Group, visit www.briofinancial.com and connect with us on Twitter: @Brio_Financial

