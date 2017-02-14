MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage facilities, announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2017. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2017 to common shareholders of record on April 3, 2017.

