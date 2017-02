OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., 2017-02-14 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 59419141, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.



CONTACTS:



For Media Inquiries: Caroline Crawley Oxford Immunotec Tel: +44 1235 442796 ccrawley@oxfordimmunotec.com



For Investor Inquiries: Rick Altieri Chief Financial Officer Oxford Immunotec Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953 raltieri@oxfordimmunotec.com



Mark Klausner Westwicke Partners Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501 oxfordimmunotec@westwicke.com