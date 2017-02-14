Fashion designers and fabric manufacturers are taking advantage of cutting-edge technology to create new products and improve functionality. Details on these innovations and their future prospects are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe, the world's smartest B2B marketplace

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214006312/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Seasonless fashion poses new threat to fast fashion brands

An increasing number of fashion designers are turning away from seasonal clothing and introducing pieces and lines that they intend to be in style for every season and in every year. Seasonless fashion focuses more on the consumer's needs rather than fleeting trends and offers them more value for their money over the long term than fast fashion does.

The seasonless fashion shift is expected to have a profound effect on the fashion industry and the textile and apparel market. Introducing lines of high-quality, year-round wardrobe essentials will provide clothing labels and vendors with a reliable source of income that is dependent on what the consumer needs in their daily life rather than what high fashion dictates is in at the moment.

Designers bring together fashion, technology, and functionality in LED clothing

Clothing designers are working to bring LED fashion to the mainstream market, creating attire that is both fashionable and practical. Companies are introducing everything from a dress that reacts to the wearer's heartbeat, to a jacket that can indicate to drivers when a cyclist is going to make a turn.

The future promises even more exciting innovations in the area of LEDs. Clothing company Broadcast Wear plans to release a "wearable mobile phone," and other manufacturers are looking into graphene as a material that can make LED outfits even better and more attractive than before.

Antimicrobial Textiles Enhancing Healthcare and Hygiene

The increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA is driving the demand for and adoption of antimicrobial textiles in the healthcare industry and similar industries. According to the CDC, two in 100 people carry MRSA; more than 80% of all invasive MRSA infections are acquired within a hospital or other healthcare institution.

Outside of the healthcare industry, these textiles find use in footwear, sportswear, pet care and bedding, and bed linens and furniture covers, to name a few popular applications. With such a varied number of applications, these textiles promise to do well in the global market over the next several years, and the market value is expected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2026.

