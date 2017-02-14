Global Entrepreneurs Unite In Miami For Market America|SHOP.COM's 2017 World Conference To Celebrate The Shopping Annuity





25,000+ UnFranchise Owners and entrepreneurs together with Fat Joe, Daymond John, La La Anthony, Scottie Pippen, Mayor Philip Levine, Cliff Floyd and Alejandro Sanz celebrate their life-changing successes via the ecommerce powerhouse's revolutionary Shopping Annuity program

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Over 25,000 entrepreneurs took over the American Airlines Arena from February 9-11 for the Market America|SHOP.COM 2017 World Conference. The event showcased many exciting updates for the company including new technologies, new products, new strategic initiatives, new opportunities being seized and, most importantly, how to "Convert Spending Into Earning" and create an ongoing income through the company's revolutionary "Shopping Annuity" program. The Shopping Annuity rewards smart consumers for shifting their purchases of the same everyday products that they are already purchasing from multiple brands to SHOP.COM. This is effected by analyzing consumer spending habits with cutting edge digital tools, using SHOP.COM's comparison shopping engine to find the best prices and allowing consumers to earn up to 50% Cashback on qualifying purchases.

"Together we are changing the world by leveraging our collective buying power to build our own economy that pays us all to shop," said JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Market America|SHOP.COM. "People everywhere are succeeding more rapidly through Market America's UnFranchise® business. The Shopping Annuity has facilitated this unprecedented growth and strength of the UnFranchise® business model; we couldn't be more proud of the continuing successes of our UnFranchise Owners." Ridinger continued "with our one-to-one marketing, universal shopping cart, referral tracking system and the power of people, our economic future is now squarely in the hands of the consumer."

The event featured the Market America|SHOP.COM executive team, tens of thousands of successful entrepreneurs and celebrity guests, including Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe (the company's President of Urban & Latino Development), actress/entrepreneur La La Anthony (wife of NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks), NBA Hall-Of-Famer Scottie Pippen, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and MLB All-Star, World Series Champion and radio host Cliff Floyd (who is also an UnFranchise Owner). Daymond John, the renowned entrepreneur, investor, television personality (ABC's Shark Tank), author and motivational speaker, attended via a video clip to formally and officially announce the launch of The Daymond John Collection on SHOP.COM. Even record-breaking Spanish singer/songwriter and musician Alejandro Sanz stopped by to support the company and its founders, JR and Loren Ridinger.

Among the highlights of the event:

JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman & CEO of the company, could not contain his enthusiasm for the success of the Shopping Annuity program, his brainchild. JR repeatedly demonstrated how adherence to the program generates substantial residual income over an extended period of time, ultimately resulting in great life freedoms for participants. In traditional JR fashion, he used multiple metaphors and symbols to drive his point home - whether demonstrating the inefficiencies of the "rat race" while on a giant hamster wheel or speaking to "Joe Nobody," who lived and died an anonymous life without taking any chances to build for his future or the pitfalls of "the 45-year plan" that most working people get consumed by without ever realizing it. Based on digital aggregation and collective buying power and funded by one's existing everyday spending rather than income, JR proved that the Shopping Annuity is the single greatest initiative that will drive both tremendous wealth creation for participants and exponential growth for the company.





Loren Ridinger , Senior Executive Vice President of Market America|SHOP.COM and creator of the Motives by Loren Ridinger cosmetics brand, mesmerized the crowd with her inimitable passion-fueled inspirational message of empowerment and self-love: "Imagination is much more powerful than knowledge. If you're dreaming, you don't need the knowledge because you'll figure it out on the way. If you're in pain and suffering, don't let it stop you. Do something and get out of it! Don't be afraid that your life will end. Be afraid that it never began!"





Market America|SHOP.COM President & COO Marc Ashley detailed the newest features on the SHOP.COM site, including enhancements to its highly successful Cashback program that allows customers to earn money for shopping, as well as enhancements to the company's other digital assets. Marc also showcased the newest version of digital personal shopping assistant SHOP Buddy and laid out the foundation for the company's recently launched and super successful SHOP Local program. The SHOP Local program rewards customers of SHOP.COM for their offline spending (such as eating at restaurants and patronizing service establishments such as dry cleaners and auto repair shops) while at the same time allowing local small business owners to tap into SHOP.COM's huge and super loyal customer base.





Steve Ashley, President & COO of SHOP.COM, joined Marc Ashley onstage to highlight numerous enhancements to the SHOP.COM shopping and checkout processes, including his non-stop drive to make the overall shopping experience as frictionless and enjoyable as possible. Steve also focused on several mobile first initiatives that are empowering SHOP.COM with the best mobile products in ecommerce.





Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin and Duane McLaughlin, creators of DNA Miracles', unveiled several new additions to the DNA Miracles Line. New products include: DNA Miracles Natural Kids Shampoo + Body Wash, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Conditioner, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Bubble Bath, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Detangler and DNA Miracles Natural Kids Lotion.





After delivering a heartfelt presentation about how the Shopping Annuity continues to positively change lives by providing ordinary people with simple ways to build residual income, rap artist and entrepreneur Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development, treated the crowd to a performance of his Grammy-nominated single "All The Way Up" and runaway hit "Lean Back."





." Actress/entrepreneur La La Anthony took the stage to share her strategies for "How To Successfully Sell Motives," giving the audience great tips on effective selling techniques for the most successful cosmetics brand on Instagram (the Motives account currently has 2.3 million followers).





Renowned entrepreneur, investor, television personality (ABC's Shark Tank), author and motivational speaker, Daymond John, who attended via video clip, formally announced the launch of "The Daymond John Collection" on SHOP.COM with President & COO Marc Ashley onstage. The Daymond John Collection on SHOP.COM features products from 10 different companies that Daymond has personally invested in (some on Shark Tank) and is perhaps the most comprehensive offering of Daymond-backed products available online.





, who attended via video clip, formally announced the launch of "The Daymond John Collection" on SHOP.COM with President & COO onstage. The Collection on SHOP.COM features products from 10 different companies that Daymond has personally invested in (some on Shark Tank) and is perhaps the most comprehensive offering of Daymond-backed products available online. NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen was on hand to spotlight the impressive results and success of his Market America-exclusive product, Prime' Joint Support by Isotonix®.

Set forth below is a link to the master list of stage presentations for the Market America|SHOP.COM 2017 World Conference, including links to video clips of same as well as the overall event highlight video.

MAWC 2017 Stage PresentationYouTube Playlist -- http://bit.ly/MAWC2017StagePresentations

For more information, please visit www.marketamerica.com or www.SHOP.com.

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $6.2 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs over 750 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and Singapore. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 50 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Internet Retailer has ranked SHOP.COM #59 in the 2016 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide and the 18th fastest growing Internet Mobile Retailer. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy', social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

