Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

US GAAP revenue on the reported basis amounted to $206.9 million, an increase of 20.3% year over year and 5.3% sequentially

US GAAP revenue on the constant currency basis amounted to $209.7 million, an increase of 21.9% year over year and 6.7% sequentially

US GAAP revenue outside of the top three legacy accounts increased 53.0% year over year

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $37.5 million and EBITDA margin was 18.1%, compared to $32.8 million and 19.1% in the year-ago quarter and $37.4 million and 19.1% sequentially

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a US GAAP basis was $0.55, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter and $0.48 sequentially

Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $0.82, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter, and $0.83 sequentially

Highlights Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016

US GAAP revenue amounted to $581.4 million, an increase of 20.7% year over year

US GAAP revenue on the constant currency basis amounted to $588.0 million, an increase of 22.1% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA was $104.6 million and EBITDA margin was 18.0%, compared to $96.9 million and 20.1% for the same period last year

Diluted EPS on a US GAAP basis was $1.44, compared to $1.62 in the nine months of last year

Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $2.27, compared to $2.16 in the nine months of last year

High Potential Account (HPA) group generated revenues in excess of $160 million, an increase of over 110% year over year

Top one client concentration decreased 6.5 points year over year

Productivity per engineer reached $78,761, an increase of 2.0% vs. the same period a year ago

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2016 increased to $206.9 million, up 20.3% from $171.9 million for the same period a year ago, and 5.3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million with corresponding margins of 18.1%, as compared to $32.8 million and 19.1%, respectively, in the year ago quarter, and $37.4 million and 19.1% sequentially. US GAAP net income was $18.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million and $0.52 per diluted share for the same period a year ago, and $16.3 million and $0.48 sequentially. Non-GAAP net income was $27.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $24.8 million and $0.72 per diluted share for the same period a year ago, and $27.8 million and $0.83 sequentially. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures and US GAAP operating results and diluted EPS are included at the end of this release.

Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 increased to $581.4 million, up 20.7% from $481.5 million for the same period a year ago. US GAAP net income was $48.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $55.7 million and $1.62 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $76.8 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to $74.0 million and $2.16 per diluted share for the same period a year ago.

"We are happy to deliver good quarterly results to our shareholders, reflecting healthy growth and margins in line with our guidance. It has been a volatile time for businesses worldwide; however, we welcome challenges as they provide opportunities to transform the company and make it even stronger," said Dmitry Loschinin, CEO and President of Luxoft. He continued: "We are happy to see solid growth across our core verticals mostly driven by High Potential Accounts across Automotive, Financial Services and Telecom sectors. At this time, the HPA group in the aggregate delivers close to 30% of revenues and is growing 110-120% on an annual basis. We believe we are successfully rotating the source of growth for the company to a new client base outside of our legacy clients. Current pace of our account development and pipeline dynamic combined with prevailing trends around autonomous driving, robo-advisory, cloud enablement, and other disruptive digital technologies that support IT spending momentum, we stand optimistic on our ability to capture the incoming demand."

Virtually all of Luxoft's key verticals delivered strong performance during the course of the year with Telecom and Automotive and Transport delivering robust annual growth of 71.6% and 45.5%, respectively, for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. For the same period, the Company generated historically steady revenue growth across its core geographies: Swiss revenues increased 73.2%, German revenues increased 37.8%, and U.S. revenues increased 23.5% compared to the year-ago period. Luxoft finished the first nine months of this financial year with 12,036 employees, of which 10,149 were delivery professionals, who continued to drive average productivity during this period to another record in excess of $78,700 per engineer or 2.0% annual growth. The effective rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 was 15.0%, the bottom of the expected 15%-16% range for current fiscal year.

"We are pleased to announce a set of quarterly results marked by strong operational and financial performance. Despite some headwinds in foreign exchange, political, and other macro aspects we were able to reinvest into the company, once again honored our annual earnings outlook, and reported financial results in-line with the expectations. Our revenue per billable engineer keeps climbing as we consistently offer more value to our clients and increase productivity within the company. Our cash cushion and the level of free cash flow generation remain healthy and stable as we continue our bolt-on acquisition strategy, being conscious of shareholder dilution and remaining virtually free of the long-term debt," said Roman Yakushkin, Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2017:

The Company is confirming the following guidance for the financial year ending March 31, 2017:

Revenue is expected to be at least $781 million, an increase of at least 20.0% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 17.0% 19.0%

Diluted EPS guidance on a GAAP basis is expected to be at least $1.65; diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be at least $2.85

EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 33,967,797 diluted shares

Reconciliations between forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures and comparable forward-looking measures on a US GAAP basis are included at the end of this release.

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) December 31, As of March 31, 2016 2016 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 98,064 108,545 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$473 at December 31, 2016 and $79 at March 31, 2016 145,814 131,204 Unbilled revenue 17,539 16,081 Work-in-progress 2,109 1,595 Due from related parties 1,770 2,180 VAT and other taxes receivable 1,684 1,814 Advances issued 3,271 2,413 Other current assets 6,164 3,333 Total current assets 276,415 267,165 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 5,304 3,174 Property and equipment, net 45,403 46,072 Intangible assets, net 90,885 43,780 Goodwill 52,210 30,285 Other non-current assets 7,725 4,066 Total non-current assets 201,527 127,377 Total assets 477,942 394,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 542 460 Accounts payable 7,036 8,266 Accrued liabilities 33,053 27,357 Deferred revenue 2,678 5,048 Due to related parties 361 518 VAT and other taxes payable 20,068 22,532 Payable under foreign exchange contracts 418 2,476 Payable for acquisitions, current 17,815 5,595 Other current liabilities 2,053 1,503 Total current liabilities 84,024 73,755 Deferred tax liability, non-current 5,591 5,511 Contingent payable for software acquisition, non-current 17,500 11,786 Other non-current liabilities 1,522 1,757 Total liabilities 108,637 92,809 Shareholders' equity Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,241,472 issued and

outstanding with no par value as at December 31, 2016, and 80,000,000

shares authorized; 33,178,641 issued and outstanding with no par value

as at March 31, 2016) Additional paid-in capital 126,407 107,477 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (44,724 shares as of

December 31, 2016; 35,579 shares as of March 31, 2016) (3,172) (2,665) Retained earnings 249,773 200,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,735) (3,981) Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 369,273 301,701 Non-controlling interest 32 32 Total equity 369,305 301,733 Total liabilities and equity 477,942 394,542

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) For the three months For the nine months ended December 31, ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Unaudited Unaudited Sales of services 206,924 171,946 581,430 481,543 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 124,688 97,412 345,348 275,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,291 45,229 157,530 123,505 Depreciation and amortization 9,362 6,201 24,587 17,111 (Gain)/Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (1,424) 61 (1,363) 845 Operating income 20,007 23,043 55,328 64,247 Other income and expenses Interest income/(expense), net 6 61 10 (28) Other gains, net 3,630 1,025 4,364 1,601 Gain from foreign currency exchange contract 953 595 1,314 1,280 Net foreign exchange loss (2,847) (3,474) (3,493) (1,905) Income before income taxes 21,749 21,250 57,523 65,195 Income tax expense (3,217) (3,211) (8,620) (9,536) Net income 18,532 18,039 48,903 55,659 Net (income)/loss attributable to the non-controlling interest Net income attributable to the Group 18,532 18,039 48,903 55,659 Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.56 0.55 1.47 1.69 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,225,850 32,892,577 33,210,119 32,885,820 Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.55 0.52 1.44 1.62 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,878,605 34,523,031 33,879,650 34,267,675

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of US dollars) For the three months

ended December 31, For the nine months

ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Unaudited Unaudited Net income 18,532 18,039 48,903 55,659 Other comprehensive income/(loss) income, net of tax Gains on derivative instruments, net of tax effect of $74 and $173 1,648 2,258 Translation adjustments with no tax effects (367) (288) (2,012) (426) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,281 (288) 246 (426) Comprehensive income 19,813 17,751 49,149 55,233 Comprehensive income (income)/loss attributable to the

non-controlling interest Comprehensive income attributable to the Group 19,813 17,751 49,149 55,233

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US dollars) For the nine months ended December 31, 2016 2015 (unaudited) Operating activities Income from operations 48,903 55,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,587 17,111 Deferred tax benefit (1,434) (1,783) Foreign currency exchange contracts income (1,314) (1,280) Loss on foreign exchange 3,493 1,905 Provision for doubtful accounts 417 458 (Gain)/loss from revaluation of contingent liability (1,363) 845 Share-based compensation 21,515 13,762 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (3,389) (1,639) Work-in-progress (514) (728) Due to and from related parties 261 (1,665) Accounts payable (5,839) (3,480) Accrued liabilities (3,104) 988 Deferred revenue (2,897) (3,426) Changes in other assets and liabilities (4,781) (226) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,541 76,501 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,574) (15,067) Purchases of intangible assets (2,930) (3,897) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 40 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54,464) Short-term deposits (15,000) Net cash used in investing activities (71,968) (33,924) Financing activities Net repayment of short-term borrowings (5,998) (1,199) Acquisition of business, deferred consideration (4,534) (3,292) Repurchases of common stock (1,266) Repayment of capital lease obligations (123) (84) Net cash used in financing activities (11,921) (4,575) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,133) (1,019) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,481) 36,983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 108,545 45,593 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 98,064 82,576

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 20,007 10,231 (a) 30,238 55,328 30,839 (a) 86,167 Operating margin 9.7 4.9 14.6 9.5 5.3 14.8 Net income 18,532 9,416 (b) 27,948 48,903 27,913 (b) 76,816 Diluted earnings per share 0.55 0.82 1.44 2.27 Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 23,043 7,254 (a) 30,297 64,247 20,168 (a) 84,415 Operating margin 13.4 4.2 17.6 13.3 4.2 17.5 Net income 18,039 6,733 (b) 24,772 55,659 18,355 (b) 74,014 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.72 1.62 2.16

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (a) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Adjustments to GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation expense 7,625 5,335 21,514 13,762 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 3,806 1,858 8,359 5,561 (Gain)/Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (1,424) 61 (1,363) 845 Acquisition related costs 224 2,329 Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations: 10,231 7,254 30,839 20,168 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (b) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation expense 7,625 5,335 21,514 13,762 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 3,806 1,858 8,359 5,561 (Gain)/Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (1,424) 61 (1,363) 845 Acquisition related costs 224 2,329 Tax effect of the adjustments (815) (521) (2,926) (1,813) Total Adjustments to GAAP net income 9,416 6,733 27,913 18,355

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income 18,532 18,039 48,903 55,659 Adjusted for: Interest (Income)/Expense (6) (61) (10) 28 Income tax 3,217 3,211 8,620 9,536 Depreciation and Amortization 9,362 6,201 24,587 17,111 EBITDA 31,105 27,390 82,100 82,334 Adjusted for Stock based compensation 7,625 5,335 21,514 13,762 (Gain)/Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (1,424) 61 (1,363) 845 Acquisition related costs 224 2,329 Adjusted EBITDA 37,530 32,786 104,580 96,941

Luxoft Holding, Inc Schedule of supplemental information (Unaudited) (In thousands; except percentages) Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales U.S. 71,177 34.4 52,262 30.4 UK 50,230 24.3 60,049 34.9 Germany 32,471 15.7 23,714 13.8 Russia 12,633 6.1 10,187 5.9 Switzerland 8,235 4.0 6,136 3.6 Singapore 488 0.2 2,080 1.2 Rest of Europe 23,749 11.5 11,956 7.0 Other 7,941 3.8 5,562 3.2 Total 206,924 100 171,946 100 Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 2015 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales U.S. 184,490 31.7 149,435 31.0 UK 168,571 29.0 172,041 35.7 Germany 85,618 14.7 62,122 12.9 Russia 27,633 4.8 26,225 3.1 Switzerland 25,590 4.4 14,777 5.4 Singapore 3,905 0.7 7,218 1.5 Rest of Europe 63,766 11.0 32,828 6.8 Other 21,857 3.7 16,897 3.6 Total 581,430 100 481,543 100 Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 122,333 59.1 114,562 66.6 Automotive and transport 32,717 15.8 23,881 13.9 Telecom 17,820 8.6 9,306 5.4 Technology 13,193 6.4 11,361 6.6 Healthcare 10,101 4.9 Travel and Aviation 6,510 3.1 7,754 4.5 Energy 3,324 1.6 3,241 1.9 Other 926 0.5 1,841 1.1 Total 206,924 100 171,946 100 Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 2015 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 367,837 63.3 330,808 68.7 Automotive and transport 81,396 14.0 55,958 11.6 Telecom 46,813 8.1 27,273 5.7 Technology 34,069 5.9 33,409 6.9 Travel and Aviation 21,598 3.7 21,804 4.5 Healthcare 18,671 3.2 Energy 9,303 1.6 9,515 2.0 Other 1,743 0.2 2,776 0.6 Total 581,430 100 481,543 100

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages) Year Ended

March 31, 2017 Revenue 781,000 Net income 55,906 Adjusted for: Interest Expense 46 Income tax 10,316 Depreciation and Amortization 33,174 EBITDA 99,442 Adjusted for: Stock based compensation 28,274 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability 61 Acquisition related costs 5,177 Adjusted EBITDA 132,954 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0 Net income 55,906 Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation expense 28,274 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 11,874 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability 61 Acquisition related costs 5,177 Tax effect of the adjustments (4,649 Total adjustment to Net Income 40,737 Adjusted Net Income 96,643 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,967,797 Adjusted EPS 2.85

Year Ended March 31, 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income 55,906 40,737 96,643 Diluted earnings per share 1.65 2.85

