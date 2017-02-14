Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - Horizon Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: HZNM) (the "Company") has become aware of recent promotional activities related to the Company's stock. Neither the Company, nor its directors, officers, or controlling shareholders have been involved in any way, directly or indirectly, with these activities. Management of the Company cautions investors that the information contained in such unauthorized promotional materials may not be accurate and the Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in these promotions.

This unauthorized activity has resulted in a temporary halt trade order from the Alberta Securities Commission while they review these activities. The halt only applies to the buying and selling of the Company's shares in the Province of Alberta. The Company is cooperating fully with their investigation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Fedun

President and CEO

1.587.984.2321