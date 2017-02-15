InGeneron, Inc., a regenerative medicine and cell therapy company, today announced changes in its leadership team. Michael Coleman, PhD, has stepped down as President and CEO and will join InGeneron's Scientific Advisory Board. Ron Stubbers, MBA, formerly InGeneron's Vice President of Operations, has been appointed President. The company has started the search process for candidates to replace Dr. Coleman as CEO. The company also announced the appointment of Glenn Winnier, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer.

"InGeneron has reached an important stage of its development and the timing is right to bring in new management as well as to benefit from a smooth transition with Ron's leadership as President. We are also pleased to welcome Glenn, who brings extensive clinical experience, which is the primary focus for the company moving forward," stated Eckhart Alt, MD, PhD, Chairman of the InGeneron Board of Directors. "Michael successfully led the evolution of InGeneron. We thank him for his contributions and are happy to continue our collaboration as he will join the Scientific Advisory Board."

"It is exciting to accept the position of President as we advance our clinical trial development plans in wound healing and orthopedic indications. My goal is to ensure effective operational support for establishing the therapeutic value of our approach and I believe 2017 will be transformative for the company," added Mr. Stubbers.

Joining the company as new CSO, Dr. Winnier has over 18 years of experience in scientific leadership and a proven track record in the design of studies which have led to the successful commercialization of novel therapeutics. Glenn Winnier holds a PhD in cell biology from Vanderbilt University. He joins InGeneron from Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston where he was Director of Clinical Research Operations at the Clinical Innovation and Research Institute.

InGeneron is elevating the field of regenerative medicine by translating robust science into proven patient benefit. Our purpose is to set new therapeutic standards by enabling physicians to use the patients' own regenerative cells at point of care. With the initial focus on key orthopedic and wound healing indications, we will make regenerative cell therapies broadly accessible across multiple medical fields. www.ingeneron.com

