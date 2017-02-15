CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of February 24, 2017. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

M. Scott Ratushny

CEO



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Laurence Broos

VP Finance

(403) 234-8681

www.cardinalenergy.ca



