Third Satellite in the Intelsat EpicNG High-Throughput Fleet, Now with Unmatched Resilience over One of the World's Most Trafficked Routes

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, today announced the successful launch of the Intelsat 32e satellite aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from French Guiana. Liftoff occurred at 16:39 EST. The satellite separated from the rocket's lower stage at 17:06 EST and signal acquisition has been confirmed.

Intelsat 32e is designed to overlay certain beams of Intelsat 29e, the company's first Intelsat EpicNG spacecraft, increasing the throughput available in the highly-trafficked Caribbean and North Atlantic routes and providing resiliency for mobility network service providers servicing those shipping and air routes. The satellite is located at 317º East.

"This is the first of three Intelsat EpicNG satellite launches planned for 2017 as we continue to deploy our high-performance overlay on the world's first Globalized Network. With the addition of Intelsat 32e, Intelsat is now the only satellite operator with HTS resiliency over the world's busiest air route," said Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, Intelsat. "Intelsat 32e also increases our capabilities to support the growth of our maritime customers in the Caribbean and the Atlantic, such as the exclusive use of our services for broadband to most of the world's largest cruise ships sailing the Caribbean right now."

The Intelsat EpicNG design reflects the company's innovative approach to introducing high-throughput technology to the world's largest community of commercial-grade satellite networks which operate on the Intelsat fleet. The design optimizes performance at the user level, providing unmatched signal efficiency and a high-speed return link perfect for uploading user-created videos to the web or back to the home office. Intelsat EpicNG is backwards compatible and fully interoperable with Intelsat's existing satellite fleet and terrestrial infrastructure, allowing customers to use currently deployed network hardware to access the high performance connectivity. The platform's open architecture allows customers to have control over service offerings and hardware selection, providing differentiation of service offerings.

Intelsat's next planned launch is Intelsat 35e, scheduled aboard a SpaceX Falcon flight in the second quarter of 2017.

