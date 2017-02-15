

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) announced the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.55 and $2.90 for the full year 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.04. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We remain committed to driving cost efficiencies in our business and we have identified $20 million of additional annualized cost savings across the business, which should help deliver a stronger result in 2017,' said Ira Birns, CFO.



