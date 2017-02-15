

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced it will be stopping protocol 017, also known as the EPOCH study, a Phase 2/3 study evaluating verubecestat, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of the beta-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.



Merck is stopping the study following the recommendation of the external Data Monitoring Committee, which assessed overall benefit/risk during a recent interim safety analysis, and determined that there was virtually no chance of finding a positive clinical effect. The eDMC recommended that protocol 019, also known as APECS, which is evaluating verubecestat in people with prodromal Alzheimer's disease, continue unchanged. Results from protocol 019 are expected in February 2019.



Separately, Merck announced results of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of doravirine (MK-1439), an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint of the proportion of participants achieving levels of HIV-1RNA less than 50 copies/mL after 48 weeks of treatment, demonstrating the non-inferiority of once-daily doravirine to once-daily ritonavir-boosted darunavir, each administered with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine or abacavir/lamivudine, in previously untreated (treatment-naïve) adults with HIV-1 infection.



Dr. Kathleen Squires, professor and director of infectious diseases, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, said: 'The results of this study provide solid evidence of the efficacy and safety profile of doravirine as a potential treatment option for treatment-naïve HIV-1 patients.'



