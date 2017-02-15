Editage Conducts Workshops on Publishing Trends in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Keeping abreast of the latest trends in scholarly publication is necessary for researchers, especially ESL authors. Therefore, Editage recently conducted eight workshops on 'Trends in Academic Journal Publishing & Research Integrity' at reputed South Korean institutions, including universities and hospitals. In total, over 500 doctors, researchers, journal editors, as well as university and hospital administrators attended these workshops.

The eight workshops were conducted over 6 days, with one each at the following institutions: Chosun University College of Medicine, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Sookmyung Women's University, Hanyang University College of Medicine, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Korea Association of Medical Journal Editors, Asan Medical Center, and Soonchunhyang Hospital. One workshop was also conducted for the Korea Association of Medical Journal Editors.

They were delivered by Dr. Elizabeth Wager, an academic publication trainer who has given training on behalf of Editage Insights for over five years. As an independent consultant, Dr. Wager has trained doctors, journal editors, and medical writers on six continents. She was Chair of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) between 2009 and 2012 and is a member of the ethics committees for the BMJ and the World Association of Medical Editors; she is therefore an internationally recognized authority on ethical publication practices.

Dr. Wager observes, "The rules and conventions of scientific publishing are complex and changing. it can be difficult for researchers to keep up-to-date. I am delighted that Editage provides opportunities for so many doctors, scientists, and journal editors around the world to take part in these workshops and discuss best practice. In order to publish their work effectively in international journals, researchers not only need to ensure their articles are in correct English but also that they have followed current guidelines and journal requirements."

Dr. Wager conducted similar workshops organized by Editage in Japan in late 2016. Prioritizing educational outreach activities for ESL authors shows that Editage is undeterred in its mission to empower the Asian research community.

