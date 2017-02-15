Fog Computing Market Growing at a CAGR of 60.67% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fog computing market analyst says M2M enables machines to connect and interact securely over a network. It also keeps track of safety and security measures by providing remote access, 24x7 monitoring, and automated emergency response.

M2M is an important feature in the telecom and IT landscape as it helps connect remote sensing, monitoring, and actuating devices. M2M communication systems in the transportation sector are gaining prominence quickly in the fog computing market. These systems enable communication among smart devices over a wired or wireless networking infrastructure.

The analysts forecast the global fog computing market to grow at a CAGR of 60.67% during the period 2017-2021. The fog computing market report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (smart transportation, smart manufacturing, smart cities, smart healthcare, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The following companies as the key players in the global fog computing market: Cisco Systems, IBM, and Intel. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ARM, AT&T, Cradlepoint, Dell, General Electric, Hitachi Data Systems, FogHorn Systems, Fujitsu, PrismTech, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, and Nebbiolo Technologies.

According to the fog computing market report, the increased adoption of communication devices in the transportation sector and the emergence of new players in the market have led to a decline in the prices of communication devices. Also, technological advances have helped the transportation and logistics sector to simplify commercial transportation systems. This has accelerated the development of low-cost communication devices. The cost of sensors is also declining as a large number of established and start-up firms develop sensor devices for IoT. The sensors are an important component of IoT in the transportation system. Declining prices of the sensors have encouraged transportation authorities to build smart transportation systems. Thus, the affordability of components of IoT devices has increased the adoption rate of IoT in the transportation sector.

Global Fog Computing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fog computing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fog computing technology required for IoT and cloud computing.

