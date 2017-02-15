Pharma News: CPhI SEA Opening In 5 weeks - Who Are the Machinery Exhibitors?

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In 5 weeks' time, CPhI SEAis set to open its doors fromMarch 22-24 at Jakarta International Expo,offeringthe only dedicated pharma trading platform forthe region.Sign up today!

In Jakarta, over 260 participating companies will offer an unparalleled opportunity in South East Asia to network, do business and advance this fast growing industry. But who are the machinery exhibitors? A sneak preview of some of them:

Daiichi Jitsugyo (Japan): Equipment for inspection, drug formulation, filling, and state-of-the-art packaging, leveraging accumulated experience and an extensive know-how in medicine, food, cosmetics, and oil-related fields.

De Dietrich (Singapore): Whether you are installing a new kilo lab, pilot plant, or large-scale API manufacturing facility, or if you need to upgrade your existing facility to meet new requirements or regulation, De Dietrich Process Systems can provide a customized solution incorporating containment, CIP, SIP, automation and mixing.

Lauda (Germany): The global leader in the manufacture of innovative Constant temperature equipment and systems for science, application technology and production.

GF (Italy): Leading provider of sterilization equipment, filling solutions and inspection technology for the pharmaceutical industry.

High Fine Engineering (China): Mainstream supplier of water system equipment in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Sefar (Switzerland): Leading manufacturer of precision fabrics from monofilaments for the screen printing and filtration markets. Sefar products are used in a wide variety of industries including food and pharmaceutical.

Libra Emas Permata (Indonesia): High-tech solution for commercial, scientific, industrial and household weighing and measurement applications. Sole Agent of A&D Japan in Indonesia.

BW Tek (USA): Advanced instrumentation company producing optical spectroscopy and laser instrumentation, as well as laboratory, portable and handheld Raman systems.

What's new at CPhI SEA 2017?

Investment Forum

The forum matches key international players interested in investing in Indonesia with the top tier pharma companies in the country looking for reliable partners.

ASEAN - India strategic sourcing Forum

Business networking platform for ASEAN companies -manufacturers and distributors alike -focusing on bilateral trade with Indian counterparts.

Distributors' network

CPhI SEA has invested significantly in expanding its database of distributors in the region with the aim of magnifying the reach and making the event truly regional. All distributors have been invited to visit the event and network with peers and the exhibitors.

Conference

A sharply focused, enriched program, will cover 3 main areas:

Business Outlook and Markets - M&A, JVs, strategic partnerships to penetrate markets

Regulations and Compliance - ASEAN regulatory practices and harmonization

Manufacturing and Supply chain - Big data trends and applications in supply chain

Business Matchmaking

Following the success of last year's matchmaking program, which saw 353 pre-booked meetings taking place during the event, this year the program has been enhanced and expanded.

Set up meetings with your peers before the event

Find new partners

Roadshows

To further promote CPhI SEA as a pharma bridge in South East Asia, roadshows have been organized in several countries in partnerships with local associations and stakeholders (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam).

The CPhI series of events drives growth and innovation in the global pharmaceutical industry, with leading exhibitions and online communities covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage.

Government supporters: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, National Agency for Drug and Food Control

Trade and Professional Organization Supporters: Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association(GP Farmasi Indonesia), Pharma Materials Management Club(PMMC), International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group (IPMG), International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), Indonesian Pharmacists Association (IAI)

Regional Supporters: Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS), Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMA) -Thailand, Malaysian Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers (more to come)

Contact Person:

Ivan Ferrari

Phone Number: +62 21 2930 5959

Email: ivan.ferrari@ubm.com