Avnera Corporation launches LightX, the first complete platform solution for highly differentiated low power smart Lightning' headsets

BEAVERTON, Oregon, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnera Corporation,a leading supplier of Analog System on Chips (ASoC) for smart devices,announced today the availability of the LightX platform that is the basis forApple's second generation MFi Lightning Audio Module (LAM2).

The Avnera LightX platform sets new standards inthe industry with the lowest power consumption and the smallest size for smartLightning headsets. This is madepossible by Avnera'sAV3425, the first singlechip Analog SoC for smart Lightning headsets.

"The Lightningconnectoron iPhone, iPad and iPodhas opened the opportunity for a new category of smart headsets whichoffers user experiences not previously possible with the analog3.5mmconnector," said Manpreet Khaira, CEO of Avnera Corporation. "The LightX platformwill enable brands to develop highly disruptive headsets by combining IPdevelopedby brands with Avnera breakthroughs in low power analog audio circuits anddigital signal processing technologies."

"Previous solutions fordeveloping smart Lightning headsetshave resulted in headsets with muchlarger form factors and significantly higher power consumption thanheadsetswith the legacy analog connector," said Khaira. "Avnera's new LightX platformoffers not only the first complete system solution but also the first no-compromisessolution for smart Lightning headsets."

No-compromises Lightning solution

Avnera's singlechip ASoC allows the highest level of integration for a smart Lightning headsetthereby enabling headset form factors consistent in size with typicalanalogheadsets. The LightX platform also introduces for the first time Avnera's patentpending low power analog audio circuit technology that significantly reducesthepower consumption of the Lightning headsets versus any existing solution.

Complete system solution for smartLightning headsets

The LightXplatform provides a complete system solution covering not just the smartheadset but also the iOS App. On the headset side, a powerful SDK providesinnovative smart features many of which will be first to the consumer headset market.For example: a new method of "Adaptive Noise Cancelation" allows significantly morecancelation than fixed noise cancelation solutions used by consumer headsetstodayby automatically calibrating to each users specific fit and to the environmentand"SmartMuting" which automatically mutes the user's voice mics when the user is notspeaking thereby minimizing theamount of noise disruption, especially duringconference calls. The platform includes a complete array of development toolsto allow brands to develop and implement their own IP, especially featuresrequiring signal processing for audio, voice, speech and sensor capabilities.

"We are amazed by the compellingfeatures that our headset partners are developing on the platform," said Khaira."Some of these innovations arebuilt into the headsets'companion iOS Apps,which allow amanufacturer to provide firmware upgrades, release new features andenhance thefunctionality of the headset after launch, a benefit not possible withanalog headsets. We have worked hardtoprovide a framework to greatly accelerate and simplify the app developmentprocess."

MFi licensees can get accessto the LightX platform and LAM2 by emailingmfisupport@avnera.com.More information about the MFi program can be found athttps://developer.apple.com/programs/mfi.

About Avnera Corporation

Avnera is a venture-backed fabless semiconductor company basedin Beaverton, Oregon. Since 2004, Avnera has been designing Analog System-on-Chips,integrating breakthrough low-power analog circuits. As pioneers ofAnalogSystem on Chip (ASoC) technology, Avnera works closely with partners totransform markets. Over the last decade, Avnera delivered circuit and system innovationsthat have set a new bar in minimizing powerconsumption and footprint sizes. Avnerais funded by Altien Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Best Buy, DAGVentures, Intel Capital, JAFCO Ventures, Onkyo, Panasonic Venture Group, Polycom andRedpoint Ventures. Moreinformation is available atwww.avnera.com.

Avnera is a trademark of Avnera Corporation.

