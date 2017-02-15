NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of a consulting service, the "TMS Professional Service," which enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to plan and implement strategies based on the analytics of their network data traffic.This service analyzes information provided by CSPs to detect the trends, characteristics and abnormalities in network data traffic. Based on analytic results, NEC conducts consultation under four subjects: network data traffic optimization, customer support, security diagnosis, and marketing. Under this service, NEC also provides end-to-end support in designing, configuring and adjusting networks to help CSPs optimize their network investment and operating cost, while achieving more efficient business operations.In the future, NEC aims to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies within this consulting service to further strengthen analytics of network data traffic."We have seen an increasing demand for the analysis of network data traffic so that CSPs can increase their business efficiency and provide services catered to the needs of their end users," said Atsuo Kawamura, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "We are committed to driving the growth of CSPs' business through the provision of cutting edge solutions."The new service will be featured at Mobile World Congress 2017 at the NEC exhibit in Hall 3, stand #3M30, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from 27 February - 2 March 2017.Overview of the new service1. Network data traffic optimizationNEC proposes an appropriate adjustment of the data network when or after a Traffic Management Solution (TMS) is implemented, depending on the needs of the CSPs. Efficient use of the communication bands utilizing a TMS enables improved throughput and traffic reduction while maintaining a high Quality of Experience (QoE) for end users and requiring less CSP investment.2. Customer supportWith this service, it is possible to analyze the network data quality experienced by end users for each time slot, website and content. Submitting the results of the analysis to the user service contact point will contribute to increased efficiency and accuracy in their responses to end users and thus improve the degree of customer satisfaction, while helping to reduce the operating costs of the contact point.3. Security diagnosisThis service enables the detection of network data traffic that poses a security risk and proposes disconnecting communication with a threatening site or service. This will prevent damage from spreading and contribute to the provision of safe network data services to end users.4. MarketingBy utilizing the results of the network data traffic analytics, NEC helps operators design communication services that better cater to the needs of end users and conduct effective advertising activities. This may lead to increased subscriptions and higher profits for operators.For more information, please refer tohttp://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/nsp/tms/index.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.