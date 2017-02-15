CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Members of the media are invited to a briefing on corporate enforcement action taken by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER). Representatives from the AER will be available for comment.
Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Time: 10 - 11 a.m. Location: AER Govier Hall 3rd floor, Calgary Head Office 250-5th Street SW Calgary, Alberta
A live audiocast will be available for media who are unable to attend. To register, please RSVP before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15. Upon registration, a web link to the audiocast and instructions for submitting questions during the technical briefing will be provided.
Contacts:
AER Public Affairs
Media line: 1-855-474-6356
media@aer.ca