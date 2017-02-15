

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in discussions with China's BOE Technology Group Co. to supply next-generation displays for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple's been testing BOE's active-matrix organic light-emitting diode screens for months but hasn't decided if it'll add the Chinese company to its roster of suppliers. Talks are at an early stage and it's unlikely to supply the next iPhone, but BOE is banking on outfitting the one in 2018 or later, the report said.



