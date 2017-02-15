Water Philippines 2017 Expo Returns to Manila on its 4th Edition Co-located with Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Philippines (RE EE) Event

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Witness a bigger edition of Water Philippines 2017 as it co-locates the first Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) Philippines 2017 to highlight ways and means to Water and Energy advancements. Running on its 4th edition this March 22-24, Water Philippines 2017 is a biennial event which is growing and becoming more successful since its establishment in 2011. Known as the Philippines' Leading International Water Supply, Sanitation, Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Purification Event, Water Philippines 2017is bringing together over 380 participating exhibitors from 20 countries including 8 international and regional pavilions from mainland China, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and USA. This wide array of participating companies and key players in the Water and Wastewater industry is set to present a complete overview of their products, technologies and innovations.

Water Philippines 2017 is also expecting to gather some 8,500 quality trade visitors from 27 countries including top practitioners, industry professionals and thought leaders. It promises to be an outstanding on-the-spot market of products, connections and opportunities for building strong partnerships and sourcing valuable information on advanced technologies.

"Water Philippines 2017 continues to embody our commitment to help ensure sufficiency, safety and security in the provision of water supply, the proper treatment and safe disposal of wastewater and sewage and the protection and sustainability of our natural water resources through efficient management and utilizing the latest in modern appropriate systems and technologies." As emphasized by Engr. Eulogio Agatep II, the newly-elected President of Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA).

Water Philippines 2017 is also co-located with 4 specialized events including Pumps and Valves (P&V), Pipes and Tubings (P&T), and the first-ever Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines 2017.

Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines 2017, tagged as Asia's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition, will happen for the first time in the Philippines with the goal of empowering future energy solutions through Solar, Wind and Hydropower, Geothermal, Biomass, Biofuel and Energy Efficiency. Ms. Eliane Van Doorn, Director of Business Development ASEAN of UBM Asia emphasized "The co-location of Water Philippines 2017 and RE EE Philippines 2017 is executed to cater the growing demand of water, energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions and practices required by the many construction and infrastructure projects here in the Philippines. We also see this as an opportunity for foreign investors and companies to share their advanced technologies, along with significant topics to be presented by local and international industry experts during the Water Philippines Conference."

Mr. Erel Narida, President of Renewable Energy Association of the Philippines (REAP) also added "The use of Renewable Energy is not expensive, it's a matter of perspective. The need for solar energy is an indication that solar is a competitive form of energy. Also, the integration of Renewable Energy into water distribution and utilization can add a large extent of flexibility to energy cost and access to potable water."

With the additional support of key associations like the Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers (PSSE), Philippine Integrated Society of Master Plumbers (PISMP) and Philippine Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA), Water Philippines 2017 and RE EE Philippines 2017 will surely be of great contribution to today's two biggest concerns of our country-- Water and Energy.

Water Philippines 2017 coincides with the annual UN World Water Day. Admission to the event is free by pre-registering online at www.waterphilippinesexpo.com or www.renergyphilippines.com.

