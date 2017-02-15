BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Made in Azerbaijan" products will be showcased at "Gulfood 2017" by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467903/Made_in_Azerbaijan.jpg )



As first time participants at the region's leading food exhibition, "Gulfood 2017", taking place from 26 February to 2 March 2017, companies of Azerbaijan welcome guests with a warm gesture of hospitality in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Guests will enjoy a range of traditional Azerbaijani specialties and delicacies such as fruits, tea, honey, confectionaries and other products produced in Azerbaijan at our stand.

Please visit "Made in Azerbaijan" stand in Hall 9.

For more information, please visit:http://www.azpromo.az

About AZPROMO

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private-initiative established by theMinistry of Economyof Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments in the non-oil sectors of the economy and stimulating expansion of the country's exports of non-oil goods to overseas markets.

AZPROMO is a unique body in Azerbaijan that operates as a "one-stop-shop" for assisting and advising foreign-based companies interested in investigating and utilizing investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

AZPROMO is a devoted partner for companies established in Azerbaijan looking to enter foreign markets. Our knowledge of foreign markets and applicable trade regulations along with a wide network of foreign representations and partners offer great opportunities for companies to expand their export capacities.

Media Contact:

Sevda Jafarova

Phone Number: +00994125980147

Email:pr@azpromo.az

