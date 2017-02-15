DSM Reports 2016 Results

HEERLEN, The Netherlands, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-year highlights

Very strong 2016, well ahead of strategic goals

Sales up 3% to €7,920m, with 4% organic growth

Adjusted EBITDA [ 1 ] up 17% to €1,262m

up 17% to €1,262m ROCE up 280 bps to 10.4% driven by 38% increase in Adjusted EBIT [ 1 ]

Cash from operating activities up 27% to €1,018m

Net profit of €629m compared to €92m in 2015

Proposed dividend increase from €1.65 to €1.75 per ordinary share

Full year key figures and indicators (continuing operations)

in EUR million FY 2016 FY 2015 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 7,920 7,722 3% 4% 0% -1% 0% Nutrition 5,169 4,963 4% 3% 2% -1% 0% Materials 2,513 2,528 -1% 4% -5% -1% 1% Adjusted EBITDA[1] 1,262 1,075 17% Nutrition 931 822 13% Materials 435 384 13% EBITDA 1,174 956 ROCE (%) 10.4% 7.6%

[1]Main non-IFRS terms are explained on page 23 'Notes to the condensed financial statements'. A reconciliation is provided on pages 15 and 17.

CEO statement

Feike Sijbesma, CEO/Chairman of the DSM Managing Board, commented: "With today's results, we are clearly delivering on the goals we set out at the end of 2015. We are pleased to report a very good year, in which we achieved strong EBITDA and ROCE growth, well ahead of the mid-term targets set out in Strategy 2018: Driving Profitable Growth.

Nutrition achieved a year of strong organic growth, in both Animal and Human Nutrition & Health. The Materials transformation is apparent in strong volume and margin growth, driven by our focus on specialties. In addition, we made good progress on our extensive improvement programs. Besides stepping up our financial performance, we were also able to drive our innovation and sustainability agenda in 2016, as well as taking further steps in anchoring the organizational agility and culture that we aim at.



While macro-economic conditions are uncertain, we are confident that in 2017 we will again deliver on our strategic objectives, despite a higher comparative base year. We will continue to execute our growth initiatives, and we are firmly on track with our ambitious, group-wide cost and productivity improvement programs. In addition, we will maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation and working capital."

Outlook 2017

DSM aims to deliver high single-digit percentage Adjusted EBITDA growth and high double-digit basis point ROCE growth in line with the targets set out in its Strategy 2018.

Q4 highlights

Sales up 5% to €2,015m, with 2% organic growth

Adjusted EBITDA [ 1 ] up 21% to €315m

up 21% to €315m Nutrition: 2% organic sales growth; Adjusted EBITDA up 16%

Materials: 7% volume growth; Adjusted EBITDA up 17%

Cash from operating activities up 19% to €374m

Q4 2016 key figures and indicators (continuing operations)

in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 2,015 1,926 5% 2% 0% 2% 1% Nutrition 1,321 1,264 5% 0% 2% 3% 0% Materials 639 601 6% 7% -3% 1% 1% Adjusted EBITDA[1] 315 261 21% Nutrition 238 206 16% Materials 105 90 17% EBITDA 270 230 ROCE (%)[2] 10.4% 7.6%

[1] Main non-IFRS terms are explained on page 23 'Notes to the condensed financial statements'. A reconciliation is provided on pages 15 and 17.

[2] January until December

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.'

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law.

