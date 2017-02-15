Gemalto: Com4 delivers a seamless customer experience for connecting industrial devices thanks to Gemalto

Amsterdam, February 15, 2016Â -Â Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying Com4, a dedicated M2M / IoT operator, with an On-Demand Connectivity solution (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/consumer-electronics) that will support secure remote SIM provisioning in the fast growing Internet of Things (http://www.gemalto.com/iot) (IoT) market. Gemalto's solution enables Com4 to offer customers seamless out-of-the-box connectivity and over-the-air subscription management for a vast range of IoT devices and applications, commencing with Norway's largest smart metering rollout. Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution is the world's first embedded SIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) (eSIM) subscription management solution to be compliant to the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS). In conjunction with Gemalto's GSMA-compliant eSIMs, it delivers robust end-to-end data protection for IoT ecosystems.

Proven in over 20 deployments worldwide, Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution facilitates secure and interoperable support for virtually any type of consumer or industrial IoT device, across all networks. Subscriptions can be activated, updated and modified remotely over the complete product lifecycle, without ever needing to change the SIM. Gemalto already supplies Com4 with eSIMs, which are soldered into IoT devices at the manufacturing stage to facilitate rugged performance and highly streamlined logistics, installation and maintenance.

"Com4 is the first IoT operator in Europe to offer customers the peace of mind of a v3.1 GSMA security compliant eSIM subscription management," said Pete Vickers, CTO for Com4. "Gemalto's solution has the scalability necessary to match our ambitious plans for growth in the IoT sector on a worldwide basis."

"We operate the only site in the world certified by GSMA for running a Subscription Management Solution and are recognized as both an authority and market leader in remote SIM activation," said FrÃ©dÃ©ric Deman, Senior Vice President Mobile Services & IoT Europe at Gemalto. "With billions of devices expected to join the IoT ecosystem in the next few years, Com4 is now ideally positioned to monetize this exciting opportunity to turning 'things' on (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) with an offer that is as flexible as it is secure."

About Com4

With its own complete mobile core infrastructure dedicated to M2M / IoT communications, Com4 produces advanced services for the professional market. In all elements of the solution lifecycle, from design through sales, delivery and support, Com4 is focused on reliable, secure and cost effective mobile communications and associated services. The addition of the latest GSMA-approved Remote Subscription Management enables Com4 to deliver solutions to customers where aspects such as full vendor interoperability, high security and remote management are key to a professional and cost effective solution. This places Com4 in a unique position within the European IoT ecosystem to satisfy the ever more demanding marketplace with the necessary dynamic solutions. Â

www.com4.no (http://www.com4.no)

About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of â‚¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

