Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS NV REPORTS STRONGEST QUARTER OF 2016, REALIZING SECOND BEST YEAR EVER

FLOW TRADERS REPORTS Q4 RESULTS - STRONGEST QUARTER OF 2016

REALIZING SECOND BEST YEAR SINCE INCEPTION

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15 February 2017 - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) today announced its Q4 and FY16 results (unaudited), stating that:

4Q16 Net Trading Income (NTI) of € 68.7m was the highest quarterly NTI in 2016

4Q16 ETP Value Traded grew faster than the market quarter-on-quarter

4Q16 EBITDA margin improved to 48% as a result of the increase in trading activity

Market ETP Assets under Management (AuM) reached the highest level on record end of 2016

FY16 Net Trading Income confirmed the long term historic outperformance versus the ETP Market AuM growth rate

FY16 ETP Value Traded outperformed the market as well

Total Capital position remained stable year-over-year

Proposed final dividend for FY16 is set at € 0.70, implying a total dividend over FY16 of € 1.25 and a dividend pay-out ratio of 63%

No loss days in 2016, Flow Traders now has over 31 consecutive months without a loss day

Number of trading venues grew from 95 to 104 in 2016, as we entered markets in India and became member of IEX in the US

Number of products Flow Traders is registered market maker in rose to 4,153 (+34% year-over-year)

Headcount grew in total 27% to 341 employees end 2016

Flow Traders delivered its second best year since inception, following its best year on record in 2015

Overview Consolidated Quarterly and Full Year Results Flow Traders

€million, unless otherwise stated 4Q16 3Q16 Change FY16 FY15 Change (adjusted)* Net Trading Income 69 49 +41% 250 305 -18% EMEA (Europe) 44 30 +50% 158 183 -14% Americas 17 15 +16% 68 51 +32% APAC (Asia) 7 5 +59% 25 71 -65% EBITDA 33 20 +62% 119 157 -24% Net Profit 25 15 +66% 92 128 -28% EBITDA Margin 48% 42% +6% 47% 51% -4% EPS (EUR) 0.54 0.32 +66% 1.98 2.76 -28% Flow Traders ETP Value Traded (€bn) 189 153 +27% 640 603 +6% EMEA (Europe) 128 99 +30% 418 377 +11% Americas 55 47 +15% 190 170 +12% APAC (Asia) 7 7 +5% 32 56 -43% Market ETP Value Traded (€bn) 5,464 4,708 +16% 21,287 21,302 0% EMEA (Europe) 250 216 +16% 973 960 +1% Americas 4,606 4,103 +12% 18,298 17,791 +3% APAC (Asia) 609 390 +56% 2,016 2,550 -21%

*: FY15 results corrected for IPO related costs

Management Board Statement



Co-CEO Dennis Dijkstra stated: "2016 was a strong year for the ETP industry and for Flow Traders. The global ETP market continued to reach new highs, as the total ETP AuM set a new record of € 3.3tn at the end of 2016 and the number of ETP listings continued to grow to nearly 9,800. This growth was realized in a market that was less active compared to 2015, as volatility declined with the exception of a few anticipated liquidity events. Investors responded in a fairly controlled manner to these events, such as Brexit, the FED rate decision, the US elections and the Italian referendum, whereas in 2015 investor reactions to liquidity events were more pronounced as they came unexpected. It is amid these market dynamics that Flow Traders realized a 2016 NTI of € 250m, which is the second best since inception and an affirmation of our long term growth strategy.



Regionally, Flow Traders continued to improve its performance in 2016. We realized a record annual result in the US and strengthened our number 1 position as ETP Liquidity Provider in Europe by growing our market share in the region. In Asia, the impact of the changes set in motion in 2H16 started to materialize in 4Q16 and are expected to become more visible in 2017, as we will be increasing our footprint in the region.



With the markets' continued focus on developments like MiFID II and further improvements of the trading infrastructure globally, Flow Traders is ideally positioned to continue its growth path and capture additional growth opportunities as they arise".



Co-CEO Sjoerd Rietberg added: "In 4Q16 Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded outperformed the market for the second quarter in a row, reaching € 189.4bn, mainly driven by EMEA and the Americas. Macroeconomic events in the US and Europe pushed our quarterly NTI to the highest level in 2016 of € 68.7m.



Throughout 2016, our trading infrastructure operated as expected and the trading team showed great discipline during events like Brexit and the US elections. Our Institutional Trading teams increased the number of counterparties and reinforced our dominant position in the OTC market via Request for Quote (RfQ) trading. Our Technology department realized some important improvements in our trading platform, which benefitted our performance almost immediately. All these changes brought Flow Traders up to the next level, as demonstrated by our growing market share while maintaining our desired risk profile.



In all, we are pleased with the FY16 results, also given the market circumstances. In 2017 we will keep executing our organic growth strategy and continue our efforts to maximize NTI."



CFO Marcel Jongmans stated: "As costs developed as expected in 4Q16, Net Profit came in at € 25m, pushing our FY16 Net Profit to € 92m. This underlines the strong cash flow generation of our business model. It enables us to pay a dividend that is well above the targeted pay-out levels, whilst keeping ample head room to execute our organic growth strategy. We are confident that in 2017 Flow Traders will keep growing in line with the long term growth trend, while maintaining its cost discipline and cementing its role as a leading global ETP liquidity provider".

Current Trading and Outlook

In line with market expectations the ETP market continued to grow in global Assets under Management, a trend that is expected to continue in 2017 in light of further regulation such as MiFID II. The shift in assets from active management funds towards the passive industry is ongoing and strongly drives ETP growth across all asset classes. We will continue to grow organically by increasing our coverage of the ETP space, whilst pursuing our goal to grow our NTI at a faster pace than the ETP Assets under Management. As part of our organic growth strategy, we will open a new office in Hong Kong in 2017 and re-locate to a new office in the US.

Preliminary Financial Calendar 2017

17 March Publication Annual Report

26 April Start Silent Period ahead of 1Q17 results

17 May 1Q17 Results

24 May AGM

26 May Ex-Dividend date Final Dividend FY16 (pending approval AGM)

29 May Record date dividend - Final Dividend FY16 (pending approval AGM)

31 May Payment date - Final Dividend FY16 (pending approval AGM)

28 June Analyst Day

29 June Start Silent Period ahead of 1H17 results

28 July 1H17 Results

04 August Proposed Ex-Dividend date Interim Dividend FY17

07 August Proposed Record-date Interim Dividend FY17

09 August Proposed Payment date Interim Dividend FY17

18 October Start Silent Period ahead of 3Q17 results

08 November 3Q17 Results





Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

The analyst conference call on the results will be held at 10:00 am CET on Wednesday 15 February 2017. The presentation will also be accessible via www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com), where the presentation can be downloaded and the conference call can be followed via a listen-only audio webcast. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.

Contact Details



Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:Investor.relations@flowtraders.com)





Please visit www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) for more information and for the full version of the press release / full year report, including all financial tables, explanatory notes and the responsibility statement by the executive board as compulsory under the EU Transparency Directive.

Consolidated P&L, simplified



Consolidated (in €m) 4Q16 3Q16 Change FY16 FY15 (adjusted)* Change Net Trading Income 68.7 48.8 41% 250.0 304.7 (18%) Employee expenses (fixed) (6.5) (6.8) (25.9) (21.5) 21% Employee expenses (var) (16.0) (9.8) (58.4) (88.0) (34%) Technology expenses (9.4) (8.3) (34.8) (27.5) 27% Other expenses (3.7) (3.5) (12.2) (11.2) 9% Operating Expenses (35.5) (28.4) 25% (131.3) (148.0) (11%) EBITDA 33.1 20.5 62% 118.7 156.7 (24%) Depreciation/Amortisation (1.6) (1.5) (6.3) (6.8) Write offs, tangible assets (0.1) (0.1) (2.8) (0.5) Results subsidiaries (0.2) (0.0) (0.2) 0.7 Profit Before Tax 31.2 18.9 65% 109.4 150.1 (27%) Tax (6.2) (3.8) (17.5) (21.8) Net Profit 25.0 15.0 66% 91.9 128.3 (28%) EPS (in €) 0.54 0.32 1.98 2.76 EBITDA margins (%) 48% 42% 47% 51%

*: FY15 results corrected for IPO related costs

Development of Regulatory Capital until end 2016

31 Dec 2016 30 Jun 2016 31 Dec 2015 30 Jun 2015 31 Dec 2014 Total Trading Capital 343.0 298.9 338.8 280.3 204.3 Regulatory Capital 270.1 252.2 246.6 202.2 142.8 Regulatory Required Capital 168.2 136.7 94.0 123.5 84.3

