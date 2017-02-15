HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2016 full year results

Amsterdam, 15 February 2017 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announces:

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for 2016 amounts to € 779 million;

Organic revenue +4.8% with revenue per hectolitre up 2.2% 1

Consolidated beer volume +3.0% with growth in Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe offsetting weaker volume in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe

Heineken® volume in premium segment +3.7%

Operating profit (beia) +9.9% organically and operating margin +54bps 1

Net profit (beia) of €2,098 million, up 8.5% organically

Proposed 2016 total dividend up 3.1% at €1.34 per ordinary share (2015: €1.30)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Key financials1,2

(in mhl or € million unless otherwise stated) FY16 FY15 Total

growth

% Organic

growth

% Revenue 20,792 20,511 1.4 4.8 Revenue/hl (in €) 91 95 -3.9 2.2 Operating profit (beia) 3,540 3,381 4.7 9.9 Operating profit (beia) margin 17.0% 16.5% 54 bps Net profit (beia) 2,098 2,048 2.5 8.5 Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V. 779 957 -18.6 EPS (in €) 2.70 3.32 -18.6 Free operating cash flow 1,773 1,692 4.8 Net debt/ EBITDA (beia)3 (x) 2.3 2.4

1 Excluding an accounting adjustment in the UK in 2H16 with no impact on operating profit, HEINEKEN organic revenue growth would have been +4.4%, organic revenue per hl +1.7% and operating margin (beia) +61bps.

2 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary section for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK STATEMENT

Economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and HEINEKEN has assumed a negative impact from currency comparable to 2016

HEINEKEN expects further organic revenue and profit growth.

Excluding major unforeseen macro economic and political developments as well as the impact of the proposed acquisitions in Brazil and in the UK, HEINEKEN expects continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with the medium term margin guidance of a year on year improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps.

HEINEKEN expects an average interest rate broadly in line with 2016 (2016: 3.1%), and an effective tax rate (beia) also broadly in line with 2016 (2016: 28.3%).

Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly below €2 billion (2016: €1.8 billion).

TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2016

The Heineken N.V. dividend policy is to pay out a ratio of 30% to 40% of full-year net profit (beia). For 2016, payment of a total cash dividend of €1.34 per share (2015: €1.30) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Heineken N.V. This implies a 36% payout ratio, in line with the payout ratio in 2015. If approved, a final dividend of €0.82 per share will be paid on 3 May 2017, as an interim dividend of €0.52 per share was paid on 11 August 2016. The payment will be subject to a 15% Dutch withholding tax.

If Heineken N.V. shareholders approve the proposed dividend, Heineken Holding N.V. will, according to its articles of association, pay an identical dividend per ordinary share. A final dividend of €0.82 per ordinary share of €1.60 nominal value will be payable on 3 May 2017.

The ex-final dividend date for both the Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares will be 24 April 2017.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPOSITION

Messrs. M. Das and A.A.C. de Carvalho will resign by rotation from the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 20 April 2017. Messrs. M. Das and A.A.C. de Carvalho are eligible for reappointment for a period of four years and a non-binding nomination for their reappointment will be submitted to the AGM.

INVESTOR CALENDAR HEINEKEN N.V.

(events also accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders)

Trading Update for Q1 2017 19 April 2017 Annual General Meeting 20 April 2017 Half Year 2017 Results 31 July 2017 Trading Update for Q3 2017 25 October 2017

