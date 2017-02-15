Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release February 15, 2017 at 08.30 a.m.



Efore Plc has negotiated with the financier and the company received a waiver on the breach of the covenants on February 13, 2017 concerning the measurement point at the end of December 2016. Next measurement point for covenants will be June 30, 2017.



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact Mr. Jorma Wiitakorpi, CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Principal media



Efore-group Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com