President and CEO of Fiskars to change - Teemu Kangas-Kärki appointed interim President and CEO



Kari Kauniskangas, President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation, has today announced he will resign from his position. The Board of Directors of the company has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim President and CEO as well as President, SBU Functional. Teemu Kangas-Kärki is the deputy to the CEO and Fiskars' Chief Operating Officer. The Board of Directors will start the recruitment process to select a new President and CEO for the company.



"I have been the President and CEO of Fiskars for nearly ten years and have had the privilege to lead Fiskars' transformation from a holding company to a leading consumer goods company with several globally recognized brands. Fiskars is a unique company and it has been extraordinary to build the future of Finland's oldest company. I feel that now is the right time for me to leave the company. Our financial performance was strong last year and we took major steps forward on our strategic journey", said Kari Kauniskangas.



"Kari Kauniskangas has successfully taken Fiskars forward as the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions and built global businesses and brands. We will continue to develop Fiskars into a world-class consumer goods company with a family of iconic lifestyle brands, aiming to achieve our long-term financial targets", said Paul Ehrnrooth, Chairman of the Board. "On behalf of the entire board, I want to extend our warm thank you to Kari for his contribution and wish him well in the future. We will now proceed to search for a new CEO."



"Fiskars is well positioned in the marketplace today. I feel privileged to have been asked to lead the company during this transition period. Together with the entire Fiskars team, we will continue to execute our strategy in the new structure", said Teemu Kangas-Kärki.



