sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,345 Euro		+0,02
+0,10 %
WKN: 871059 ISIN: FI0009000400 Ticker-Symbol: A8X 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FISKARS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISKARS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,495
19,691
14.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISKARS CORPORATION
FISKARS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FISKARS CORPORATION19,345+0,10 %