Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-15 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release February 15, 2017 at 8.30 am



CHANGE IN DOVRE GROUP'S EXECUTIVE TEAM



Frank Ween, member of Dovre Group's executive team and President of the Group's business area Americas & EMEA, has decided to step down from his operative position at Dovre Group. The change is effective as of 1 March 2017. Patrick von Essen, the Group's CEO, takes over from Mr Ween as the acting President of the business area.



"After 14 years of service, time has come for me to explore other opportunities", says Frank Ween. "I would like to thank Frank for his valuable contribution to Dovre Group. We will miss his energy, intensity and insight", says Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group.



