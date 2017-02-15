sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,71 Euro		+0,01
+0,03 %
WKN: 970259 ISIN: NL0000289783 Ticker-Symbol: ROB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBECO NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBECO NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBECO NV
ROBECO NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROBECO NV35,71+0,03 %