Warum die Märkte den Daten folgen werden und nicht Trumps Rhetorik:

Das wichtigste in Kürze:

Aktienmärkte reagieren bisher eher auf die Unternehmensgewinne als auf Trumps Äusserungen Rentenmärkte interessieren sich vor allem für Daten aus Europa und lokale Risiken Die Prognosen sind immer noch vorsichtig bei der Portfolio-Aufteilung, mit einem Vorzug für die relative Trades

Rotterdam - Financial markets will continue to follow hard economic data rather than the latest rhetoric of President Trump in deciding asset values, says Robeco's Lukas Daalder.

Equities have largely ignored all controversial policy statements by the new US leader, while bonds are more interested in what's happening in Europe, says Daalder, Chief Investment Officer of Robeco Investment Solutions.

Echoing a phrase made famous by Trump's predecessor Bill Clinton during his successful presidential campaign in 1992: "It's the economy, stupid" is likely to be the prevailing force for investors rather than Trump, Daalder says.

"With the dramatic headlines seen in the first weeks of his presidency, one could be inclined to think that financial markets must have had a couple of rough weeks - but the opposite is true," Daalder says. "US stocks have been stuck in a low volatile trading pattern for almost two months now, with the VIX volatility index steadily declining to close to its lowest level in the past 10 years."

"As for the bond market, US bond yields have managed to settle down since the start of the year. Eurozone bond volatility initially declined, but is now rising again due to local risks. The only part of the financial markets that has recorded a steady rise in volatility has been the currency markets, with volatility now clearly in excess of the level that we saw at the time of the 8 November election."

Surprisingly good data

So what is really going on? Daalder says it boils down to markets focusing on what's happening in the real world of economics, rather than the heady world of politics.

"Things become a lot easier to explain if we look beyond the Trump headlines and look at the other news, which has been sort of neglected lately", he says. "For one, there is the world ...

