Moneycab: Mr. Brahimi, we do have an abundance of accelerators, incubators and initiatives right now. What made you decide on spending your time and ressources with Swiss Finetch Innovations and what are your goals with this initiative??

Lamine Brahimi: Swiss Fintech Innovations is an association created by financial institutions with the goal of making Switzerland a leading center for Fintech. What we appreciate is that Swiss Fintech Innovations regroups some of the most important financial institutions of the country, banks and insurance, and is still growing. We believe it is a great platform to learn and cross-fertilize ideas with peers, academia, and fintechs.

The story of Paymit and Twint and outside forces like Apple Pay would insinuate that Switzerland would be best advised to combine efforts from the very beginning and strive for international cooperations. How do you assess this within your own strategy and the one for Swiss Fintech Innovation??

When it comes to building national standards, I agree with you that it is wiser to have one, not two standards, first to satisfy consumers and second, protect ourselves against potentially competing standards.

When it comes to supporting the country adapt to a new environment, it is normal to see several advocacy groups that emerge. Switzerland is quite sophisticated and diverse. What's important is that we speak with each other and join forces in areas of common interests. I'm happy to see that Swiss Fintech Innovations has built bridges with all major stakeholders in the country. I will give you three examples. SFTI has institutional relationships with Swiss Finance Start-ups Association, which is represented in our Advisory Board. SFTI is also represented in the Fintech Experts Group of the Swiss Bankers Association. Last, SFTI is regularly talking to Digital Switzerland.

Since September 2016 you are the representative for Private Banks in Fintech Expert Group of Swissbanking. How much attention and weight do the two groups (Private Banks and Fintechs) have in the Swissbanking association??

The Swiss Bankers Association Experts Group has the mandate to act as a Platform that brings together the different actors in the Fintech ecosystem.

As any other group of banks, private banks are members of the Association and are represented at all levels of the organization. This allows our positions to be heard on any issue surrounding the banking sector, including Fintech. It is important to recognize that the issues surrounding Fintech are as diverse as the banking business itself.

In relation to Fintech companies, they are legally not members of the Swiss Bankers' Association but the contacts are very close at both company and institutional levels.

A lot of Private Banking Relationship Managers see Robo-Advising as a tool for themselves and not as a replacement of their services. What is you view on this?

I ...

