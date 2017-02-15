InVision GRX/S8 Advanced Analytics for Data Roaming with Unique Alarming Capability

iBasis, a KPN company, today launched a new version of its award-winning InVision advanced analytics platform for proactively monitoring GRX and S8 data traffic. iBasis further enhanced it's solution with Cubic Telecom's connectivity tools; adding new features including enhanced visualization of global data traffic and a unique intelligent alarming capability. In addition to monitoring LTE Diameter signaling traffic, telecommunications managers, network support and quality teams can now check the performance of their 3G and 4G connectivity on demand services in real-time and quickly identify and resolve revenue and quality-impacting performance issues.

According to Ovum, worldwide data roaming traffic is growing at a compound annual rate of 44%, with even greater growth in the EU's "zero roaming zone," where consumers' costs will be the same as at home. The increase in data traffic and "Roam like Home" regulations are putting pressure on operators' network data capacity. This is further compounded by the growth of OTT applications, which is squeezing operators' revenue and margins. Without robust analytics tools, the end-user's connectivity experience while traveling could deteriorate. The visibility and control InVision GRX/S8 provides enables mobile network operators to better manage their connectivity business in this increasingly challenging environment.

InVision GRX/S8 helps operators focus on their most critical issues. iBasis' proprietary advanced algorithms use customizable parameters such as the number of subscribers impacted, traffic volumes and country importance to prioritize the most urgent performance errors and issue alarms for immediate troubleshooting. This empowers the operator's network support team to take immediate action on the most urgent issues and prevent service degradation or outages, often before subscribers notice a problem.

"In the IoT and M2M application world, analytics are mission critical. At Cubic, we value business intelligence tools to ensure that we are providing the best experience to our end-users who are driving vehicles equipped with our embedded SIM technology," said Gerry McQuaid, EVP Commercial Director of Cubic Telecom. "InVision cloud-based tools enable us to easily monitor all of our signaling and data traffic globally, gaining immediate insights to maintain our quality of service."

"The iBasis InVision platform is designed to pre-process information to give customers real-time actionable insights that will help enhance subscriber experience and increase efficiencies in roaming and IoT applications," said Ajay Joseph, CTO of iBasis. "While the explosion of data roaming can result in significant cost increases for operators, InVision is deployed immediately without requiring customer resources or capital investment. InVision rapidly becomes a critical tool to keep up with the ever-changing business environment."

InVision GRX/S8 is also a powerful tool for deployment teams in charge of systems upgrades and traffic migrations to ensure that traffic is not affected by the planned work. Additional InVision GRX/S8 features include the ability to check upload and download speeds at the subscriber level, direct access to CDR level for data, and data silent roamer identification.

iBasis and Cubic Telecom will be showcasing the InVision advanced analytics platform at Mobile World Congress, co-located in Hall 2 Stand 2A44MR throughout Mobile World Congress which is taking place February 27 March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis' InVision™ advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis' global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers flexible mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe. The company enables users to offer not just products, but post-sale services building a lasting and ongoing relationship with end-users. Providing connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management; Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cubic Telecom's partners and customers include some of the world's leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is privately held, having raised more than $37 million in strategic investments from Audi, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, and others. For more information, visit www.cubictelecom.com.

