WEX and Vibe combine travel technology and payments for a better supplier payment experience

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, today announced a new agreement with Vibe Systems Ltd. Vibe delivers advanced front and mid office technology to travel businesses, such as online travel agencies, retail agencies, travel management companies and consolidators. The agreement allows a direct integration of WEX's virtual debit, prepaid and credit cards with either pre- or credit funding into the Vibe platform which enables automated supplier payments in 24 currencies across the globe.

Ian Johnson, Commercial Director, Virtual Payments, WEX Europe, said, "Our aim is to make our payment solutions available to the travel industry, regardless of the systems they already use and Vibe is helping us facilitate that. We like to take the complexity and cost out of payments and ensure our customers have the best experience when paying suppliers. Having an agreement with Vibe is a great addition to our business and we're looking forward to a close cooperation for years to come."

Martin Eade, Group E-Commerce Director, Vibe, said, "We are delighted to offer our clients the ability to enable WEX payment solutions on their Vibe online booking platform. Combining WEX's payment expertise with Vibe's technology expertise is an exciting prospect for our customers."

Pioneered in 2000, WEX virtual payments are available in all major international currencies and are used in over 190 countries worldwide.

WEX and Vibe are exhibiting at the Travel Technology Europe show, from February 22nd to 23rd 2017, in London Olympia. The WEX stand is T300 and Vibe is on stand T320.

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing more than 10 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500 associates. The Company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEX." For more information, visit www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

About Vibe

Vibe Systems delivers advanced front and mid office technology to OTAs, call centres and retail, consolidators, DMCs, tour operators, airlines, airports, retail agencies, media travel, TMCs and corporates.

Developed in 2007 by travel industry and software experts, Vibe provides comprehensive booking engine solutions for the travel industry, giving clients complete control over their travel business and allowing them to significantly improve every aspect of online operations.

With hundreds of new features added to the suite of products each year, Vibe continues to deliver customer-focused, leading-edge technology, and some of the best products in the market.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214006486/en/

Contacts:

WEX Europe

Riina Sulonen, +44 (0) 7766 254 806

riina.sulonen@wexeurope.com

or

JPW Communications

Jamie Wortley, +44 (0) 7877 589 910

jamie@jpwcommunications.com

or

Vibe

Lynne Good, +44 (0) 1438 907000

lynne.good@vibe.travel