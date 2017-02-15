Roche Diabetes Care and mySugr expand their partnership to broaden access to digital health solutions for people with diabetes

- Users of the mySugr app will be able to automatically upload blood glucose data from the next-generation Accu-Chek blood glucose meters, the Accu-Chek Guide and Accu-Chek Instant systems.

- Users will benefit from enhanced capabilities to share diabetes data with their healthcare providers and caregivers.

- Healthcare providers can utilise existing Roche tools to make better therapy decisions in less time and improve their collaboration with patients who are users of the mySugr app.

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the expansion of its partnership with mySugr, a digital diabetes service company providing apps to help reduce the burden for people with diabetes in managing their chronic condition. The integration of Roche's next generation of Accu-Chek blood glucose meters, the Accu-Chek Guide and the Accu-Chek Instant systems with the mySugr app allows users to benefit from the partnership in different ways: The ability to automatically upload blood glucose data into the mySugr app as well as the facilitated data sharing with healthcare professionals and caregivers via the cloud-based Accu-Chek Connect Online and emminens eConecta platforms.

The partnership with mySugr supports both companies in broadening access to innovative digital health solutions. "With this expanded partnership we will continue to offer latest innovations to our customers that will empower them to seamlessly integrate therapy management into their everyday lives, so they have less to think and worry about," states Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "Digital health solutions have proven to help manage diabetes-related data more effectively. This makes data more meaningful1 and can ultimately lead to better therapy outcomes." The expanded agreement is effective as of today.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Twenty-nine medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry eight years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2016 employed more than 94,000 people worldwide. In 2016, Roche invested CHF 9.9 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 50.6 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is a pioneer in the development of blood glucose monitoring systems and a global leader for diabetes management systems and services. For more than 40 years, the Accu-Chek brand has been dedicated to enabling people with diabetes to live life as normally and actively as possible as well as to empowering healthcare professionals to manage their patients' condition in an optimal way. Today, the Accu-Chek portfolio offers people with diabetes and healthcare professionals innovative products and impactful solutions for convenient, efficient and effective diabetes management, spanning from blood glucose monitoring through information management to insulin delivery. The Accu-Chek brand encompasses blood glucose meters, insulin delivery systems, lancing devices, data management systems and education programs - leading to an improved medical outcome.

For more information please visit www.accu-chek.com

For more information please contact





Ute Volkmann Roche Diabetes Care GmbH Soo-Jin Pak

Roche Diagnostics International AG Phone: +49621759 9561 Phone: +41 61 687 8376 E-Mail: ute.volkmann@roche.com E-Mail: soo-jin.pak@roche.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

1. Hinnen D, Buskirk A, Lyden M, Amstutz L, Hunter T, Parkin CG, Wagner R. Use of diabetes data management software reports by health care providers, patients with diabetes, and caregivers improves accuracy and efficiency of data analysis and interpretation compared with traditional logbook data: first results from the Accu-Chek Connect Reports Utility and Efficiency Study (ACCRUES). J Diabetes Sci Technol. Pub online 2 Nov 2014. DOI: 10.1177/1932296814557188.