Roche Diabetes Care Signs Exclusive Agreement with Medtronic for Bluetooth Enabled Blood Glucose Meters

- Roche Diabetes Care will develop a special Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled blood glucose meter based on the new Accu-Chek Guide platform.

- This meter will be integrated with Medtronic's future BLE enabled insulin pump systems.

- The agreement covers all markets where the BLE enabled pumps will be commercialized.

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will develop a dedicated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled blood glucose monitoring meter that will communicate with Medtronic's future BLE enabled insulin pump systems. The new meter will be based on Roche's innovative Accu-Chek Guide platform and will be marketed under the name Accu-Chek Guide Link. The exclusive agreement covers all markets where future BLE enabled pumps will be commercialized.

The new Accu-Chek Guide platform offers advanced accuracy by delivering tight 10/10 accuracy for more reliable results1. This is especially important for people with diabetes on insulin therapy, as reliable and accurate blood glucose measurements are instrumental in deriving the correct therapy decisions and insulin dosage.2

"We are very excited about this partnership as it will grant people with diabetes broader access to our innovative and highly accurate blood glucose monitoring technology", says Marcel Gmünder, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "Our partnership with Medtronic is an important next step in bringing our vision to life of helping people with diabetes worry less about their daily therapy routines and experience true relief."

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Twenty-nine medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry eight years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2016 employed more than 94,000 people worldwide. In 2016, Roche invested CHF 9.9 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 50.6 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is a pioneer in the development of blood glucose monitoring systems and a global leader for diabetes management systems and services. For more than 40 years, the Accu-Chek brand has been dedicated to enabling people with diabetes to live life as normally and actively as possible as well as to empowering healthcare professionals to manage their patients' condition in an optimal way. Today, the Accu-Chek portfolio offers people with diabetes and healthcare professionals innovative products and impactful solutions for convenient, efficient and effective diabetes management, spanning from blood glucose monitoring through information management to insulin delivery. The Accu-Chek brand encompasses blood glucose meters, insulin delivery systems, lancing devices, data management systems and education programs - contributing to an improved medical outcome.

For more information please visit www.accu-chek.com

About Accu-Chek Guide

The Accu-Chek Guide system is Roche Diabetes Care's new generation of wireless blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, designed to respond to previously unmet needs of people with diabetes and their healthcare professionals. As such, it offers new features such as the exclusive, SmartPack spill-resistant strip vial and new test strip chemistry and design. Moreover, the system provides Bluetooth® low energy connectivity to the Accu-Chek Connect diabetes management app and online portal and offers reliable test results that exceed the new global ISO 15197:2013/EN ISO 15197:2015 accuracy standards1,2.

