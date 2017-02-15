BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Statement re - Retirement of portfolio manager

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Retirement of portfolio manager

Bob Shearer, co-manager of the Company, has notified the Board of his intention to retire from BlackRock later this year and will therefore step down as co-manager of the Company at the end of August 2017. The Board and managers will review the portfolio management arrangements at that date, but the current intention is that Tony DeSpirito will assume full responsibility for the portfolio.

15 February 2017

For further information, please contact:

Simon White - 020 7743 5284

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited