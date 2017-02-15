DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FO)(AIM: FOG)(ESM: FAC) is pleased to announce that Origin Energy Resources Limited ("Origin"), Falcon's 35% joint venture partner, has submitted the Results of Evaluation of the Discovery and Preliminary Estimate of Petroleum in Place for the Amungee NW-1H Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool ("Report") to the Northern Territory Government.

The submission follows the completion of extended production testing at the Amungee NW-1H exploration well of the "B Shale" member of the Middle Velkerri Formation.

In addition, Origin undertook a resource study based on the Amungee NW-1H well results and other key wells in the Beetaloo Basin including regional seismic data to determine a 2C contingent gas resource estimate for the Middle Velkerri B Shale Pool within EP76, EP98 and EP117.

Key Details of the Discovery Evaluation Report

The Report was submitted in compliance with Section 64 of the Northern Territory Petroleum Act (2016) and as per the Reporting a Petroleum Discovery Guideline. The Report follows the initial submission of the notification of discovery and an initial report on discovery in October 2016. The Report provides the following volumetric estimates and recovery / utilisation factor for the B Shale member of the Middle Velkerri Formation within permits EP76, EP98, and EP117.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Middle Velkerri B Shale Volumetric Estimates (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Net Attributable (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Best Estimate Best Estimate ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Area km(2) (3) 16,145 4,751 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OGIP (TCF) 496 146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Combined Recovery / Utilisation 16% 16% Factor (4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technically Recoverable Resource 85 25 (TCF) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OGIP Concentration (BCF/km(2)) 31 31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Report and estimates included in the table above were not prepared in accordance with COGEH (2) Falcon's working interest is 29.43%, net attributable numbers do not incorporate royalties over the permits (3) Area defined by a depth range at a maturity cut-off consistent with the dry gas window within the Beetaloo JV Permits (EP79, EP98, EP117) (4) The combined recovery/utilization factor range was applied stochastically to the OGIP range to calculate the range of technically recoverable resource within the Beetaloo JV permits. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understanding the factors controlling deliverability and recovery as well as spatial variation within the gas play/shale pool are in their infancy. A quantitative assessment of the aggregated estimated recoverable resource of the gas play that can handle these complexities will require a statistically significant number of wells testing the gas play. As there is only a single production test within the gas play Origin decided upon a qualitative assessment approach instead to estimate the technically recoverable resource.

Factors considered in the qualitative assessment of technically recoverable hydrocarbon resource in the gas play were the SRV recovery factor range, the subsurface utilization factor range and surface utilization factor range.

Origin's Contingent Gas Resource Estimates for the Middle Velkerri B Shale Pool within EP76, EP98 and EP117

Origin has prepared a contingent gas resource estimate using probabilistic methods and reservoir evaluation data, in addition to regional seismic data.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assessment of 2C Contingent Gas Resource Estimates for the Middle Velkerri B Shale Pool within EP76, EP98 and EP117 as of 15 February, 2017(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Estimated Parameters Units Best Estimate ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Area (2) km(2) 1,968 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Original Gas In Place (OGIP)(3) TCF 61.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Contingent Resource(4) TCF 6.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Contingent Resource(4,5) TCF 1.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Contingent resource estimates have been prepared on a statistical aggregation basis and in accordance with the Society of Petroleum Engineers Petroleum Management System (SPE-PRMS). Contingent resource estimates are those quantities of gas (produced gas minus carbon dioxide and inert gasses) that are potentially recoverable from known accumulations but which are not yet considered commercially recoverable due to the need for additional delineation drilling, further validation of deliverability and original gas in place, and confirmation of prices and development costs. If the estimates were to be prepared in accordance with COGEH, Falcon is highly confident that there would be no change to the contingent resource estimates above. (2) P50 area from the contingent resource area distribution (3) OGIP presented is the product of the P50 Area by the P50 OGIP per km(2 ) (4) Estimated contingent gas resource category of 2C. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources (5) Net to Falcon's 29.43% working interest in EP76, EP98, and EP117, net contingent resource number does not incorporate royalties over the permits ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As noted in Origin's press release the "The contingent resource estimates contained in (their) report are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation that have been prepared by Alexander Cote who is a full-time Origin employee and a Qualified Reserves and Resource Evaluator. Mr Cote is a registered professional engineer with specialised unconventional gas resource characterisation and development experience. Mr Cote has consented to the form and context in which these statements appear". Mr Cote is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Suspension of Drilling Operations

On 14 September 2016, the Northern Territory Government introduced a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, and subsequently established an independent scientific inquiry. Pending the outcome of this independent inquiry, Origin has requested a suspension of all drilling operations with the DPIR. We await their formal response to the request.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented:

"The submission of a discovery evaluation report supporting the existence of a material gas resource in the Beetaloo Basin coupled with Origin's best estimate assessment of a gross contingent gas resource of 6.6 TCF for the Middle Velkerri B shale pool surrounding and adjacent to the Amungee NW-1H exploration well are exciting developments for Falcon.

Additional exploration and appraisal activity will be required to refine the pool size and better assess the recoverable resource range and ultimately the commerciality of the play.

However, it is interesting to note that in Origin's opinion the Marcellus and Barnett Shales in the USA are analogous, commercially-productive fields that are similar to the Middle Velkerri B Shale reservoir."

Origin's ASX/Media Release

Please refer to Appendix A for a copy of Origin's ASX/Media Release "Beetaloo Basin drill results indicate material gas resource".

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Further information relating to disclosure of resources

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Well Name Amungee NW-1H ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Permit / location EP98 (onshore Beetaloo Basin Northern Territory, Australia) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Working interest in well Falcon 29.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product type Shale gas ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Risks and level of uncertainty with Risks and uncertainties include the recovery of resources lifting of the Northern Territory moratorium on hydraulic fracture stimulation, completing longer- duration production testing above the 57 days conducted on Amungee NW-1H, reducing well costs with scale of activity, establishing gas sales agreements and building infrastructure to connect the resource to market. Contingent on the moratorium being lifted, additional appraisal drilling is planned (as per the work program associated with the permits), along with hydraulic fracture stimulation and testing to assess deliverability and move the project towards commercialisation. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Significant positive and negative Significant positive factors relevant factors relevant to the estimate to the estimate of the contingent resources include the successful well test at Amungee NW-1H which produced enough gas to surface to be of commercial interest; core and log data from Amungee NW-1H, Beetaloo W-1, Kalala S-1, Tanumbirini-1, McManus-1, Altree-2 and Walton-2 provide convincing evidence of a significant volume of moveable hydrocarbons; and the Marcellus Shale (Pa., USA) and Barnett Shale (Tx., USA) are analogous, commercially-productive fields that are similar to the Velkerri B Shale reservoir. Significant negative factors include the lifting of the Northern Territory moratorium on hydraulic fracture stimulation, the limited number of wells on the Company's acreage, lack of a developed service sector providing uncertainty regarding estimates of capital and operating costs, developing hydrocarbon regulations and environmental legislation and the requirement to obtain social acceptability for oil and gas operations. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commerciality Currently this project is based on a conceptual study. The economic status is undetermined at this time. The contingent resources will continue to be assessed as additional appraisal wells are drilled and tested in order to better evaluate the commercial potential of the play. After a sufficient number of wells have been drilled to demonstrate that the project is technically feasible and a development plan has been generated, economics can be run to determine commerciality of production. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amungee NW-1H Well Test Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Well name Amungee NW-1H ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Permit EP98 (onshore Beetaloo Basin NT) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Working interest in well Falcon 29.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Geological rock type of formation Organic rich shale (mudstone and drilled siltstone) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depth of zones tested approx. 2170-2190 metres below sea level ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of test Production test following hydraulic fracture stimulation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hydrocarbon phases recovered Gas (Approximate composition: methane approx. 92%, ethane+ approx. 3%, carbon dioxide and inerts approx. 5%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Flow rates and volumes Average rate (57 days): 1.1 MMscf/d Final production rate: 1.07 MMscf/d Cumulative production: 63 MMscf ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of fracture stimulation stages 11 stages (average size approx. 100T/stage) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Advisory regarding forward-looking statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "outlook", "budget", "hope", "support" or the negative of those terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to, comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri play and the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality, risks associated with the introduction of a moratorium, fluctuations in market prices for shale gas; risks related to the exploration, development and production of shale gas reserves; general economic, market and business conditions; substantial capital requirements; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of reserves and resources; extent of, and cost of compliance with, government laws and regulations and the effect of changes in such laws and regulations; the need to obtain regulatory approvals before development commences; environmental risks and hazards and the cost of compliance with environmental regulations; aboriginal claims; inherent risks and hazards with operations such as mechanical or pipe failure, cratering and other dangerous conditions; potential cost overruns; variations in foreign exchange rates; competition for capital, equipment, new leases, pipeline capacity and skilled personnel; the failure of the holder of licenses, leases and permits to meet requirements of such; changes in royalty regimes; failure to accurately estimate abandonment and reclamation costs; inaccurate estimates and assumptions by management and their joint venture partners; effectiveness of internal controls; the potential lack of available drilling equipment; failure to obtain or keep key personnel; title deficiencies; geo-political risks; and risk of litigation.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive and that these factors and risks are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com, including under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form.

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gabor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eotvos L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Aniversiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG and EAGE.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is the leading Australian integrated energy company with market leading positions in energy retailing (approximately 4.3 million customers), power generation (approximately 6,000 MW of capacity owned and contracted) and natural gas production (1,093 PJ of 2P reserves and annual production of 82 PJe). To match its leadership in the supply of green energy, Origin also aspires to be the number one renewables company in Australia.

Through Australia Pacific LNG, its incorporated joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, Origin is developing Australia's biggest CSG to LNG project based on the country's largest 2P CSG reserves base.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms 2C Best estimate of a contingent resource AIM London Stock Exchange's international market for smaller growing companies ASX Australian Securities Exchange BCF/km(2) Billion cubic feet per square kilometre COGEH Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook CSG Coal seam gas DPIR Northern Territory Government's Department of Primary Industry and Resources EP Exploration Permit JV Joint Venture KM(2 ) Square kilometres LNG Liquefied natural gas MMscf Million standard cubic feet MMscf/d Million standard cubic feet per day MW Megawatt OGIP Original gas in place volumes SRV Stimulated rock volume TCF Trillion cubic feet T/stage Ton per stage

