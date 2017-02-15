Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-15 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2017, AT 9.00



Apartment sales begin at SRV's first REDI tower



Sales of apartments in Majakka, the first residential tower building at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, being implemented by SRV in Kalasatama, Helsinki, begin on 15 February 2017. There has been great interest in the apartments. When pre-marketing was launched in January 2016, more than half of Majakka's 282 apartments were reserved on the first day. Currently, around 90 per cent of Majakka's apartments have been reserved.



Majakka, which will rise to a height 134 metres above sea level, will be Finland's tallest residential building when it is completed in spring 2019. Its apartments will be located on floors 6-35 above the REDI shopping centre.



"A total of around 1,500 apartments will be completed in the REDI towers in the coming years, so potential buyers will still be able to find a home in the towers to be built later, after the Majakka apartments have been sold. Home-seekers have been attracted by the idea of high-rise living, the REDI towers' views and the residential services to be included in the towers, together with the unique location and the services the urban centre has to offer. For us, it is important to create in REDI a complex that genuinely serves its residents, facilitates their everyday living, and adds a dash of luxury to life," says SRV's Antero Nuutinen, Senior Vice President, Housing in Finland.



In all, the REDI complex will have eight tower buildings. The elevator shafts and stairwells of all eight towers have been built simultaneously with the frame of the parking facility and shopping centre, all the way to the shopping centre's roof. The construction of Majakka visibly skyward will begin during the spring.



Majakka offers homes ranging from 36 square metre two-room apartments to 142.5 square metre apartments with spectacular views. Residents will have access to joint facilities, a lobby service to assist in everyday chores and, just an elevator ride away, a shopping and experience centre combining entertainment and shops, the first of its kind in Finland. Special features of the Majakka apartments are the conservatories and the rooms' slightly higher ceiling height (290 cm).



For the past year, it has been possible to get to know the Majakka apartments at SRV's REDI Living Lab in Sivulahti, Helsinki. REDI Living Lab presents two Majakka test apartments and, via a virtual reality headset, visitors are able to acquaint themselves with how various interior design options would look in their new home.



Further information:



Antero Nuutinen, SVP, Housing in Finland, tel. +358 40 531 4918, antero.nuutinen@srv.fi Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, REDI by SRV, tel. +358 50 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi



www.srv.fi



www.redi.fi



You can also find us in the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life



REDI in brief



Besides high-rise homes, REDI will also bring to Helsinki new and surprising leisure-time options, when the REDI shopping and experience centre, located at the foot of the towers, opens in autumn 2018. The REDI shopping centre will, for example, provide opportunities to experience the thrill of flying as well as a 7D virtual theatre that stimulates all the senses and where movie action is made real through virtual headsets and motion simulators. The shopping centre will have over 200 shops and restaurants, and REDI is expected to attract up to 12 million visitors or more in its first full year of operation. Leasing of the shopping centre, due to open in autumn 2018, is proceeding according to plan. Around 50% of premises have been leased on binding agreements or letters of intent.



REDI, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama, Helsinki, will comprise the inner city's largest shopping and experience centre as well as eight tower buildings. Below the centre will be a 2,000-space parking facility, usable by both the towers' residents and the shopping centre's customers. Construction work at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, was launched in spring 2015 and is expected to continue until 2023.