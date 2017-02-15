Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's open-house events in the Netherlands and Belgium showcase concrete customer benefits from the new empty container handler range



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 15 FBRUARY 2017, AT 9 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, holds open-house events in the Netherlands and Belgium this week to give customers the opportunity to see and test the new high-performance range of empty container handlers.

With more than 30 years of experience in delivering empty container handlers, Kalmar showcases how the new range brings concrete benefits to cargo handling operations worldwide according to its theme "expect more". Kalmar DCG80-100 empty container handlers deliver more choice, more safety, more performance and more efficiency.

The new range offers single and double stacker models in 8, 9, or 10-tonne capacities. Features can be specified according to customers' needs, including drive lines, lifting heights and spreaders. Operator comfort is a key consideration when developing the product with the state-of-the-art EGO cabin, which improves visibility and can be chosen with either a high or low position on the chassis. Kalmar DCG80-100 empty container handlers also feature a Reverse Warning System, Alco-Lock and four overload alert options for increased safety.

Performance and savings go hand-in-hand, so the Kalmar DCG80-100 range offers the highest lifting and lowering rates available on the market, with dramatically reduced running costs per move, as well as longer servicing intervals. The Kalmar SmartFleet equipment monitoring and optimisation tool enables even greater efficiency and productivity through performance data analysis.

"These events presented an exciting opportunity for customers to see our empty container handlers in action and learn more about how they can help improve the efficiency of their operations," says Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, Sales and Marketing, Kalmar Reachstackers & Empty container handlers . "It is vital for us to remain close to our customers, as they provide invaluable insights for our product development. These events offer the perfect opportunity to listen to what they have to say."

The events will be held on 15 February 2017 at Kalmar's Rotterdam office and 16 February 2017 in Kalmar's Antwerp office.

