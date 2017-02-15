NextGenTel Holding ASA - Financial Results 4th Quarter 2016

OSLO, Norway, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA for4th quarter 2016.
For further information, please contact:
Eirik Lunde, CEO NextGenTel Holding ASA
Phone: +47-48-09-69-64
Email: eirik.lunde@nextgentel.com
Rolf Thorsen, CEO Oslo S Utvikling AS
Phone: +47-90-11-93-73
Email: rolf.thorsen@osu.no
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2189113/b92ff91d16e2d4fc.pdf
NextGenTel Holding Q4 2016 financial report
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2189113/8aa7e600c6bd940a.pdf
Market presentation Q4 2016