NextGenTel Holding ASA - Financial Results 4th Quarter 2016

OSLO, Norway, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA for4th quarter 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Eirik Lunde, CEO NextGenTel Holding ASA
Phone: +47-48-09-69-64
Email: eirik.lunde@nextgentel.com

Rolf Thorsen, CEO Oslo S Utvikling AS
Phone: +47-90-11-93-73
Email: rolf.thorsen@osu.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/financial-results-4th-quarter-2016,c2189113

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2189113/b92ff91d16e2d4fc.pdf

NextGenTel Holding Q4 2016 financial report

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2189113/8aa7e600c6bd940a.pdf

Market presentation Q4 2016


© 2017 PR Newswire