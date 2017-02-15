sprite-preloader
NextGenTel Holding ASA - Dividend of NOK 0.50 per Share

OSLO, Norway, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The board of directors of NextGenTel Holding ASA has in a board meeting14 February 2017 decided to distribute adividend of NOK 0.50 per share. This decision is based on a proxy from the annual general meeting on 21 April 2016. The share will be traded ex dividend from20 February 2017 and the dividend will be settled on8 March 2017.

Contact:

Eirik Lunde,
CEO NextGenTel Holding ASA
Phone: +47 48-09-69-64
Email: eirik.lunde@nextgentel.com

Rolf Thorsen,
CEO Oslo S Utvikling AS
Phone: +47 90-11-93-73
Email: rolf.thorsen@osu.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/dividend-of-nok-0-50-per-share,c2189079


© 2017 PR Newswire