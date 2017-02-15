NextGenTel Holding ASA - Dividend of NOK 0.50 per Share

OSLO, Norway, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The board of directors of NextGenTel Holding ASA has in a board meeting14 February 2017 decided to distribute adividend of NOK 0.50 per share. This decision is based on a proxy from the annual general meeting on 21 April 2016. The share will be traded ex dividend from20 February 2017 and the dividend will be settled on8 March 2017.

