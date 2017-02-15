Regulatory News:

Quantel (Paris: QUA) is announcing the departure of Laurent Schneider-Maunoury, who joined the Group as Quantel SA's General Manager at the request of Alain de Salaberry in June 2016.

The Board of Directors and Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO, would like to thank Laurent Schneider-Maunoury for his actions in connection with the transition of Quantel's leadership team following the changes to its shareholding structure. Laurent Schneider-Maunoury has helped the Quantel Group establish strong dynamics for growth and transformation.

Marc Le Flohic is now putting in place a more direct chain of command that is closer to operations on the ground. As Quantel's Chairman and CEO, he will be responsible for the Group's executive management, supported by three operational directors: Denis Lemercier (Quantel Les Ulis), Jean-Marc Gendre (Quantel Medical) and Steve Patterson (Quantel USA). Luc Ardon and Patrick Maine will respectively be Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technical Officer for the Group.

Next date: Full-year earnings on February 28, 2017.

Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2015 a turnover of 63M, with close to 65% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial laser applications (52%) and medical applications (48%).

Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 QUA www.quantel.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214006443/en/

Contacts:

Quantel

Marc Le Flohic, +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

Chairman and CEO

info@quantel.fr

or

Quantel

Luc Ardon, +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

CFO

info@quantel.fr

or

Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux, +33(1) 53 65 37 91

Investor Relations

quantel@calyptus.net