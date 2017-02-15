Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778) 15 February 2017 Acorn Income Fund Limited Dividend Announcement The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2017 of 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share. This represents an increase in the quarterly dividend of 12.5% (from 4.0 pence to 4.5 pence). In recent years the Directors have increased the dividend in the second quarter, the last such increase being from 3.5 pence to 4.0 pence in June 2016. Having reviewed the revenue projections for the year ahead and taking note of the Company's healthy revenue reserve the Directors have felt confident in bringing forward the 2017 increase to the first quarter. Acorn pays quarterly interim dividends and its practice in recent years has been to at least maintain the level of dividends each quarter. If the Company was to maintain the quarterly dividend at 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share throughout 2017, the total distribution for 2017 would be 18 pence per Ordinary Share, an increase of 16.1% on the 15.5 pence per Ordinary Share distribution for 2016.*

Ex Dividend Date 9 March 2017 Record Date 10 March 2017 Payment Date 31 March 2017 Dividend per Share 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

