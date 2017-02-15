The paid subscription shares in VBG Group AB will be delisted. Last trading day for VBG BTA B will be February 17, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------- Short name: VBG BTA B ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496250 ---------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131531 ----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com