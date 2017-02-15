Tata Elxsi Helps Welspun to Engage Kids in Immersive Storytelling Using Augmented Reality

BANGALORE and NEW YORK, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi, a global design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering, today announced that it partnered with Welspun, one of the world's largest textile makers, for the design, development and implementation of SpinTales - a new line of products that launched in 2016 with a patented augmented reality storytelling technology.

SpinTales, the first brand under a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun called TILT Textiles, launched the SpinTales Enchanted Duvet and SpinTales Jungle Rug. The Duvet and Rug are interactive and innovative textiles for kids, age three and up. The experience is uniquely interactive for both children and parents, with a focus on multi-dimensional storytelling, educational activities, and augmented reality. It is an experience that kids love.

By scanning the specified markers on the rug or duvet (using a tablet or smartphone), children can view characters in Augmented Reality. It feels like you are part of their world and you learn a bit more about the world they live in. SpinTales is the first of many experiences that will be introduced and launched by TILT.

"With the aim to bring new ways of interactive play and immersive learning to young kids, Tata Elxsi's design and technology teams worked closely with Welspun's Product Development and Innovation teams, to develop the first ever interactive bedding for children.Our user experience, visualization and technology teams worked together to design the SpinTales app with an augmented reality engine to make it intuitive and easy-to-use. By combining beautiful textiles and augmented reality, we have built a SpinTales experience that engages kids and parents in immersive storytelling and shared experiences with innovative and futuristic textiles," - Anil Sondur, EVP, Industrial Design - Tata Elxsi.

"Imagine if your favorite characters could come to life in your own room, right in front of your eyes! With SpinTales, we hope to deliver meaningful and delightful textiles experiences to our users. We are happy to partner with industry leaders like Tata Elxsi who helped us to deliver high quality work and explore a new frontier in futuristic textiles," - Qaizar Hassonjee, President - TILT Textiles, Inc.

SpinTales is currently released in the US market and was showcased in CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The stories and content developed by Tata Elxsi's creative team are inspired by stories that kids already know and love, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs and Jungle Book.

Tata Elxsi is a fully integrated global design and technology consultancy, creating innovative products, services and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. By intersecting design and technology, Tata Elxsi enables clients globally to bring new ideas and products to market.

Its services span across research and strategy, to design, creative digital content including augmented reality and virtual reality, technology implementation and systems integration. Tata Elxsi addresses the communications, consumer products, defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, semiconductor and transportation sectors. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centers and offices worldwide. To learn more visit http://www.tataelxsi.com.

TILT is an innovative smart home textiles company that creates interactive experiences through the seamless integration of smart technology with home textiles. The first brand to be launched by TILT is SpinTales, which includes the SpinTales Enchanted Duvet and the SpinTales Jungle Rug.

SpinTales is the first in a series of smart home textile experiences designed and built by TILT. TILT will continue to focus on creating new experiences for users with innovative textiles that seamlessly incorporate technology. To learn more visit http://www.tilttextiles.com.

