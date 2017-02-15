sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,94 Euro		+2,272
+3,13 %
WKN: A0CA0G ISIN: NL0000009165 Ticker-Symbol: HNK1 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,76
75,83
09:21
75,73
75,83
09:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEINEKEN NV
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEINEKEN NV74,94+3,13 %