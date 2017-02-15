

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2016 declined 18.6 percent to 1.54 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros in 2015. The last year result included an exceptional gain of 379 million euros from the sale of EMPAQUE in Mexico.



But, Net profit (beia) increased 8.5% organically to 2.098 billion euros.



Exceptionals included an asset impairment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of 286 million euros, with 233 million euros in the first half and an additional 53 million euros in the second half of the year.



Jean-François van Boxmeer, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, said,..' Excluding major unforeseen macro economic and political developments as well as the impact of the proposed acquisitions in Brazil and in the UK, we expect continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with our previous guidance.'



Revenue for the year 2016 grew to 20.79 billion euros from 20.51 billion euros last year. Revenue increased 4.8% organically, with a 2.6% increase in total volume and a 2.2% increase in revenue per hectolitre. In 2016 the underlying price mix impact was 1.7%.



Consolidated beer volume grew 3.0% organically in 2016, with 4.1% growth in the first half and 2.1% growth in the second half. Beer volume in the fourth quarter was up 2.2%, much in line with 2% volume growth seen in the third quarter.



The Heineken N.V. dividend policy is to pay out a ratio of 30% to 40% of full year net profit (beia). For 2016, payment of a total cash dividend of 1.34 euros per share (2015: €1.30) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting. This implies a 36% payout ratio, in line with the payout ratio in 2015. If approved, a final dividend of 0.82 euros per share will be paid on 3 May 2017, as an interim dividend of 0.52 euros per share was paid on 11 August 2016.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2017, the company expects further organic revenue and profit growth. Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly below 2 billion euros, compared to 1.8 billion euros in 2016. Excluding major unforeseen macro economic and political developments as well as the impact of the proposed acquisitions in Brazil and in the UK, the company expects continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with the medium term margin guidance of a year on year improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps.



