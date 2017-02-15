

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) said that it has added a second patent with US Patent Number 9,200,061 to its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S. This patent claims methods of treating hematologic cancer associated with the undesired presence of CD38-positive cells by administering antibodies that bind to a specific region of the target molecule, CD38.



In a hearing that took place on February 6, 2017 the District Court granted MorphoSys's request to add the 9,200,061 patent to the case.



On April 4, 2016 MorphoSys filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement of U.S. Patent Number 8,263,746.



By its complaint, MorphoSys seeks redress for infringement by Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of certain patients with multiple myeloma.



Janssen Biotech obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and markets the product as Darzalex in the U.S. and other countries. MorphoSys continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for the treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX