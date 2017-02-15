

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) said its net income attributable to owners of the company for fiscal 2016 rose 17.8 percent to 89.22 billion yen from last year's 75.77 billion yen. Earnings per share increased to 194.75 yen from 164.75 yen in the prior year.



Revenue for the year grew 1 percent to 1.71 trillion yen from 1.69 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the first half of fiscal 2017, Asahi Group projects profit attrtibutable to owners of the company of 36.00 billion yen or 78.58 yen per share, operating profit of 52.80 billion yen, and revenue of 843.00 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, the company forecast profit attributable to owners of the company of 96.00 billion yen or 209.55 yen per share, operating profit of 146.00 billion yen, and revenue of 1.82 trillion yen.



